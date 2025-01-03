10 things to know before playing Dynasty Warriors Origins

As Dynasty Warriors Origins approaches, fans of tactical hack-and-slash games gear up for what looks like a bold step forward for the series. Scheduled for launch on January 17, 2025, this 1 vs. 1000 game promises a reimagined experience while staying true to its roots. Whether you're a longtime fan or a newcomer, here are 10 essential details to know before you dive into the battlefield.

10 things you should know before starting Dynasty Warriors Origins

1) No Co-op or Multiplayer at launch

A still from Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

As of January 3, 2025, Dynasty Warriors Origins will not feature co-op or multiplayer. While this might surprise fans who loved battling alongside friends, the focus on solo gameplay allows for a more immersive and refined narrative.

This decision lets Koei Tecmo delve deeper into storytelling and character development, ensuring a rich, uninterrupted experience.

2) A tactical hack-and-slash evolution

The battle between the Protagonist and Hua Xiong from the demo (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The tried-and-true combat formula remains intact: regular attack, strong attack, Musou, and jump. But now, the combat is faster, with added mechanics like parrying and dodging. Mastering the parry is a must; it makes breaking enemy defenses much quicker, which is essential when facing tougher foes like Lu Bu.

It’s more technical but still feels satisfying when you’re taking down hordes of enemies.

3) The Overworld is stunning

World apart from hack-and-slash (Image via Koei Tecmo)

When you’re not in the heat of battle, you’ll be traversing beautiful landscapes of ancient China. Whether you’re traveling between towns or heading into random battlefields to quell uprisings, the overworld map is breathtaking. You can find crafting materials, take in the scenery, and stop at villages for side activities.

Complemented by a stellar soundtrack featuring epic guitar riffs, the game is as much a feast for the ears as it is for the eyes.

4) Characters

Cao Cao & Co (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Unlike previous titles, Dynasty Warriors Origins features a more focused roster of 47 characters, including playable generals, companions, and key NPCs who drive the narrative forward. While the smaller cast might seem like a step back, it allows the developers to concentrate on character development and storytelling.

The reduced quantity is a trade-off for improved quality, ensuring every character has a purpose in the game’s larger narrative.

5) Companions

Zhang Fei & Co (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Choosing the ideal companion for each scenario brings an exciting new layer to the gameplay. Based on the official website, Dynasty Warriors Origins will feature nine companions who fight alongside the protagonist — Xiahou Dun, Guo Jia, Zhang Liao, Huang Gai, Sun Shang Xiang, Zhou Yu, Guan Yu, Zhang Fei, and Zhao Yun.

These officers, by the protagonist’s side, are renowned for their unmatched strength, truly earning the title of "warriors without peer."

6) New protagonist and factions

The protagonist from the hack-and-slash title (Image via Koei Tecmo)

While you won’t control any of the usual cast of warriors at first, Dynasty Warriors Origins introduces a mysterious new protagonist. At first, it might seem odd, but this new character is a brilliant way to ease players into the politics of the Late Han era.

Plus, it gives you the flexibility to choose from factions like Shu, Wei, or Wu, making each playthrough feel fresh and exciting.

7) Dynamic Partner System

Ride to the battle field (Image via Koei Tecmo)

One of the coolest additions to Dynasty Warriors Origins is the ability to toggle between your factions. This allows you to experience what it’s like to wield the Musou powers temporarily of the famous generals of the era.

Xiahou Dun tearing through enemies with his Musou is a sight to behold, and it adds to the gameplay.

8) Skill trees are your best friends

The battle from Dynasty Warrior Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

As you progress through the game, you’ll unlock skill trees that enhance your abilities. These trees allow for some major customization, so it’s worth grinding a bit to max out your character’s weapon skills.

Whether you favor heavy-hitting lances or quick twin blades, grinding through smaller missions for skill points is a rewarding way to refine your playstyle.

9) The story

1 vs. 1000 title's overview on the battle (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The game’s core story still revolves around the fall of the Han Dynasty, but it’s much more dynamic and engaging than previous titles. The protagonist, who has lost their memories, arrives at a desolate village and meets a "Long-Haired Man" and a "Bearded Hero," who stand up against the corrupt officials.

Expect a serious retelling of Romance of the Three Kingdoms, but with less of the heaviness and more energy-packed battles.

10) Release date and Editions

Mark your calendars for January 17, 2025, when Dynasty Warriors Origins launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Players eager to dive in can opt for the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes 72-hour early access, a digital art book, soundtracks, in-game currency, and special costumes.

While some may balk at paying extra for early access, it’s an option for those who can’t wait to command the battlefield.

