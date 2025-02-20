3 things Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has in common with the prequel (and 3 ways they're different)

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is the latest spin-off in SEGA’s beloved franchise, bringing a fresh pirate-themed twist to the familiar world of Yakuza. While it retains many elements fans know and love from its predecessor, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, it also introduces several exciting changes. This mix of the old and the new creates a unique experience that feels both nostalgic and innovative.

Ad

Let’s dive into three things Yakuza in Hawaii has in common with the prequel and three ways it stands apart.

What Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has in common with the Prequel

Vibrant world and engaging storytelling

A still from Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Just like with its precursor, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii takes place within a busy, highly detailed world pulsing to life and replete with character. The Honolulu map from Infinite Wealth is back, evoking a sense of familiarity for fans, but it is mixed in with pirate-inspired locations and themes. Rich storytelling goes hand in hand with the rest of the series's tradition of emotional depth and gags, and so forth.

Ad

Trending

The narrative is just as engaging, following Goro Majima on a swashbuckling quest for treasure, filled with wild twists and memorable characters.

Check out: Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - Should you play with keyboard and mouse or a controller?

Classic real-time combat

Combat in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

The game stays true to the real-time brawler combat style that fans of the series love. While Infinite Wealth featured turn-based RPG systems, Yakuza in Hawaii returns to the beat-'em-up action reminiscent of earlier Yakuza games. It brings back the thrill of chaining combos, dodging at the right moment, and using flashy heat actions. Majima’s combat is fluid and fast-paced, with two distinct fighting styles: Mad Dog and Sea Dog.

Ad

The Mad Dog style is a nod to his classic, unpredictable brawling techniques, while Sea Dog introduces pirate-themed attacks with cutlasses, pistols, and even absurd animal summons, making the combat dynamic and highly entertaining.

Quirky side activities and mini-games

Crazy Delivery in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

As expected from a Like a Dragon game, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is packed with fun and quirky side activities. Popular mini-games from Infinite Wealth, such as Crazy Delivery and karaoke, make a comeback, ensuring players can take a break from the main story to indulge in light-hearted fun.

Ad

These activities maintain the series’ charm and humor, adding depth to the game world and making exploration feel rewarding.

How Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Differs from the Prequel

New protagonist and perspective

Expand Tweet

Ad

One of the biggest changes is the focus on Goro Majima as the sole protagonist. Unlike Infinite Wealth, which featured dual protagonists Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu, this spin-off concentrates entirely on Majima, giving fans a deeper look into his chaotic personality.

It’s been a while since Majima took center stage, and his wild antics and unpredictable nature bring a fresh perspective to the story. This character shift adds a unique flavor to the narrative, making the adventure feel distinct from previous entries.

Ad

Check out: All voice actors from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Naval exploration and high-seas combat

Go toe to toe in Naval combat (Image via SEGA)

Yakuza in Hawaii introduces a completely new gameplay element: naval exploration and ship battles. Majima navigates the open seas aboard his ship, the Gorum Maru, engaging in naval combat, exploring hidden islands, and expanding his pirate crew. This addition brings a sense of adventure and exploration never seen before in the series.

Ad

It allows players to customize their ships, engage in high-seas battles, and navigate uncharted waters, adding depth to the gameplay and making the world feel more expansive. This pirate-themed approach is a bold departure from the urban landscapes of Infinite Wealth, giving players a refreshing new playground to explore.

New and returning side activities

Expand Tweet

Ad

While familiar side activities are present, Yakuza in Hawaii also introduces several new mini-games tailored to its pirate theme. Activities like Dragon Kart make a return after being absent in Infinite Wealth, bringing a fun, fast-paced racing experience. However, some of the most significant side activities from Infinite Wealth are notably absent.

Features like Dondoko Island and Sujimon have not returned, making way for more pirate-centric gameplay. Instead, players can experience new naval activities, ship customization options, and crew management mechanics that fit the swashbuckling setting perfectly.

Ad

Read more: Will there be a new game plus mode in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.