This Cyberpunk 2077 glitch grants players 1.8 million XP per hour

According to a recent video posted on YouTube by Video Game DataBank, Cyberpunk 2077 apparently has a glitch that can be exploited to earn up to 1.8 million XP per hour.

According to the YouTube video, players seeking to max out their quickhacks ability can exploit this bug to reach the desired level within minutes.

The video states that one of the surveillance cameras of the Pacifica Cabana NC Resort in Cyberpunk 2077 is glitched and can be quickhacked repeatedly to gain massive chunks of XP.

The player even showed a timer on the video, which proved that anyone could max out their quickhack skills in a matter of minutes.

However, while executing the glitch, players have to be extremely careful with their movements as even the slightest of altercations can result in the glitch not triggering successfully.

Here's everything that players need to know about the quickhack glitch in Cyberpunk 2077.

Quickhack exploit in Cyberpunk 2077

Ever since the game came out publicly, Cyberpunk 2077 has received heavy criticism from the community regarding the plethora of bugs and glitches present in the game. However, that hasn't stopped players from exploiting such glitches for a boosted experience in Night City.

The glitched camera on Pacifica Cabana NC Resort (Image via Video Game DataBank)

To understand the exploit, players first need to know about how and what triggers the glitch.

Reportedly, the surveillance camera on Pacifica Cabana NC Resort is glitched, and so performing quickhacks on the camera after every reset rewards the players with a massive chunk of quickhack XP.

To exploit the quickhack XP glitch in Cyberpunk 2077, players need to follow a series of steps. The steps are:

To trigger the quickhack glitch in Cyberpunk 2077, players first need to head over to the respective resort. The resort is located in the Pacifica district of Night City and can be found on the western intersection of the inter-district highway.

After arriving at the location, players need to locate the faulty surveillance camera as marked in the image above. Once locked in sight, the player needs to execute a quickhack "ping," after which they will be rewarded with the first chunk of quickhack XP.

After the first quickhack has been made, players will note that repeatedly quickhacking the camera without allowing it to reset does not allow the glitch to repeat itself.

However, after completing the first quickhack, players need to move away from the spot they were standing on and allow the glitched surveillance camera to reset. To allow the interactive surrounding to reset, Cyberpunk 2077 requires the player to move some distance away from the point of interest.

Accurate distance to allow the camera to reset can be seen in the video published by Video Game DataBank. The YouTuber also revealed that players could choose either using a vehicle to drive away from the point of interest or execute a speed-cheat sprint and jump method to cover the distance.

Once the surveillance camera has reset, players need to head back towards the point of interest and execute another quickhack. This will result in the player gaining another chunk of XP to progress their quickhack ability.

Players need to repeatedly speedrun the reset and quickhack process until they achieve their desired quickhack level.

The location of the intersection in the Pacifica district (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Following these steps accurately will help players trigger the glitch and earn massive amounts of XP. However, given the rate at which CD Projekt Red has been rolling out hotfixes and patches for Cyberpunk 2077, it seems safe to say that the days of this glitch are numbered.