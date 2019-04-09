This Division 2 Easter Egg suggests the next Assassin's Creed

Ubisoft's Tom Clancy: The Division 2 has been a roaring success compared to the prequel. A wiki user AlifMorrisonudin found something interesting while doing a playthrough of The Division 2. The above image seems to portray a Viking with an Assassin's hood with the words "Valhalla" written on top. But what makes it more interesting is the item he is holding.

The character in this poster is holding what appears to be The Apple of Eden. The Apple of Eden is an artefact that has been sought after by many different groups throughout history in the Assassin's Creed's games. Is it simply a random easter egg or is it foreshadowing?

In the Assassin's Creed lore, The Apple of Eden was used by a Nordic Goddess called Idun. The Easter Egg has sparked a lot of discussion and fan theories as to what Assassin's Creed fans can expect next.

Kotaku did a deeper search on this topic and their source has told them that the next game will indeed revolve around Vikings. Kotaku has done this on multiple occasions and confirmed many rumours.

Ubisoft has stepped its game after the blandness and salty aftertaste fans felt after Unity and Syndicate. They stepped up their game with Origins and Odyssey has been receiving significant updates for a game that is already so huge. They also did well on the lore of Assassin's Creed.

Ubisoft will not be releasing their next game till at least 2020 and they have officially said so. A Vikings based game is something that Ubisoft should definitely polish and bring to life while meeting and exceeding expectations. Maybe they'll bring back the sweet seafaring life that they had in the 4th part, Black Flag. After all, Vikings were more than just land warriors, they were some of the best seafarers on the planet.

