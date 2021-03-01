"This event sucks": Rainn Wilson hilariously sums up his PogChamps 3 Chess experience

PogChamps 3 saw Sardoche take the win over Rainn Wilson in a tense final, but Rainn Wilson won hearts with a hilarious response during his post match interview.

The Office star's wit made for a bunch of laughs, as he sportingly mocked the tournament pretending to be a sore loser. The event was a huge success and raised a $150,000 for charity.

Rainn Wilson shares his feelings on losing PogChamps 3

During the post match interview, the panel asked Rainn if he enjoyed playing the event and what his takeaways were from the competition, to which the actor, who played "Dwight" on The Office, jokingly responded:

"This event sucked. Chess sucks. France sucks" (in reference to the victor Sardoche being French)

PogChamps 3 was a chess tournament featuring all-star celebrities from Twitch, YouTube and beyond. The complete roster included Sardoche, xQc, Rainn Wilson, Ludwig, BenjyFishy, Daniel Negreanu, Logic, MoistCr1tikal, Neeko, Pokimane, Tubbo, MrBeast, Myth, Rubius, Michelle Khare and CodeMiko.

The last two standing were Rainn Wilson and Sardoche, who duked it out in a tense best of three to decide who took the glory. Ultimately, Rainn lost out, but the two managed to raise a significant amount for charity, with Sardoche's charity, Secours Populaire, getting a $22,500 infusion, while $11,500 went to Rainn's charity, Lide Haiti.

The final standings for PogChamps 3 are as follows:

1st Sardoche

2nd Rainn Wilson

Top 4 BenjyFishy

Top 4 Ludwig

Top 8 Daniel Negreanu

Top 8 Logic

Top 8 MoistCr1tikal

Top 8 xQc

