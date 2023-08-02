"This is straight up scummy": Clash Royale community reacts to Oranje Juice exposing Supercell

Popular content creator Orange Juice, more commonly known as OJ, has recently taken the Clash Royale community on Twitter by storm. He made a couple of posts that have raised suspicion in the eyes of the player base. What was already a downhill ride for Supercell has now transformed to free-falling into an endless abyss!

We all know that Supercell has been quite shady in the past couple of months. From the removal of items from the shop that helped free-to-play (F2P) players level up fast to unfair pricing of offers, they have driven the Clash Royale players up a wall.

It is safe to say that Supercell is trying its best to milk the whales in Clash Royale as long as it is relevant in the mobile gaming industry.

In this article, we will look at what one of the biggest creators in the Clash Royale community had to say about Supercell’s recent antiques. We will also talk about the trajectory of the game’s future if it continues to crumble at the present rate.

Is Supercell trying to cheat Clash Royale players in plain sight?

Orange Juice (OJ) is someone who is pretty cool with Supercell and tries to be positive with whatever they say and do. So, when OJ takes a stab at Supercell, you know they have reached a new low!

He has recently taken to Twitter to share his thoughts about a recent issue brought up by a Clash Royale player regarding pricing inconsistencies of the same shop item across different accounts.

OJ quoted Twitter user “JuicyJCR” and said:

“This is straight up scummy”

What he was referring to is the fact that Supercell is charging different prices for the same shop offers based on the level of your account. If you were to open JuicyJCR’s tweet, you would see the following:

$5.99 for 50,000 Wild Cards on a level 59 account

$7.99 for 50,000 Wild Cards on a level 56 account

$9.99 for 50,000 Wild Cards on a level 40 account

To this, OJ replied:

“Mine is always the highest price. I think the algo knows I’m a whale. Which is pretty b*****it considering it’s the same value. I’m ok with it serving $10 offers with smaller rewards to a smaller account, but to straight up charge more for equivalent items, this is scummy.”

Twitter user “Nick99229739” tried to justify this pricing by stating:

“Do you think it has anything to do with Tencent owning a big portion of Supercell now?”

But that is most likely not the case, as rightly put by OJ in a reply:

“Nope. Brawl stars and clash of clans never have and never will do this.”

A lot of the players then sort of prayed that these titles don’t dig their graves like Clash Royale.

The Clash Royale community has this notion that content creators who are a part of the Supercell Creator Program are obligated to say positive things about the game and the brand as a whole. OJ clarified that this was not the case. He tweeted:

“Contrary to popular belief, I'm allowed to swear and criticize Supercell. They don't pay me to say good things and they don't pay me to censor bad things. The last CR update REALLY missed the mark. But circle jerking the negativity is just draining when I'm just tryna have fun.”

This was not the only time Supercell pushed inconsistent prices for the same shop offers. It has been prevalent for a long time; the community has only begun noticing it lately.

Do you think it is fair on Supercell’s part to continue what they are doing with Clash Royale? If you have faced similar issues in the game, feel free to mention them in the comments below.