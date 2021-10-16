Thoma's ascension materials in Genshin Impact: Farming spots & amount revealed

Thoma will soon arrive in Genshin Impact version 2.2 as a playable character. Players already know a lot about him through the Archon quest and the Hangout event, and he is all set to create an impact with his Pyro abilities.
The hype for Thoma is sky-scraping. Despite being a four-star character, fans appreciated the playstyle he demonstrated in the 2.2 livestream as well.
Here are all the materials that players can farm ahead of Thoma's release with Hu Tao in the Moment of Bloom banner.
Thoma in Genshin Impact: Total amount of ascension materials required and how to acquire them
Players require the following items to ascend Thoma fully in Genshin Impact:
Here's a quick guide on farming these items:
Agnidus Agate
All Agnidus Agate items are dropped by the Pyro Hypostasis, Pyro Regisvines and Primo Geovishaps. In addition, players can use Alchemy to craft Gemstones with other Gemstones and Dust of Azoth.
Fluorescent Fungus
The Fluoresccent Fungus is the latest open-world item introduced in Genshin Impact with the Tsurumi Island. Players can unlock the island and farm these Fungi ahead of Thoma's release.
Here's a farming guide that contains all the prominent locations for the Fluoresecent Fungus:
Smoldering Pearl
The only source to get the Smoldering Pearls is the Pyro Hypostasis (Lv. 30+). Hence, players will have to beat the boss enemy several times to get these items as a reward and spend Resin to collect them.
Insignia
Luckily, Treasure Hoarders are very common enemies in Genshin Impact. They can be found across Mondstadt, Liyue and Inazuma. Having said that, players will have to defeat a plethora of hoarders in order to collect the rare Golden Raven insignia.
In total, players will require these items to ascend Thoma in Genshin Impact:
- 1 Agnidus Agate Silver
- 9 Agnidus Agate Fragments
- 9 Agnidus Agate Chunks
- 9 Agnidus Agate Gemstones
- 168 Fluorescent Fungus
- 46 Smoldering Pearls
- 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignia
- 30 Silver Raven Insignia
- 36 Golden Raven Insignia
Thoma is a Polearm user and his playstyle is based on providing shields, similar to Xinyan. Players around the world are excited to unlock the character in Hu Tao's banner.
Following Thoma, Genshin Impact will witness the arrival of Gorou and Itto, two new Geo characters, in the 2.3 update. While the former is an exceptional support character, the latter seems like an explosive damage dealer.