×
Create
Notifications

Thoma's ascension materials in Genshin Impact: Farming spots & amount revealed

Thoma will be released soon in update 2.2 (Image via Genshin Impact)
Thoma will be released soon in update 2.2 (Image via Genshin Impact)
Aakrit
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 16, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Feature

Thoma will soon arrive in Genshin Impact version 2.2 as a playable character. Players already know a lot about him through the Archon quest and the Hangout event, and he is all set to create an impact with his Pyro abilities.

25 days to go...
Thoma will be featured in Hu Tao's banner in 2nd phase of V2.2 #GenshinImpact #thoma #genshinleaks #HUTAO https://t.co/QUhdsxUWKs

The hype for Thoma is sky-scraping. Despite being a four-star character, fans appreciated the playstyle he demonstrated in the 2.2 livestream as well.

Here are all the materials that players can farm ahead of Thoma's release with Hu Tao in the Moment of Bloom banner.

Thoma in Genshin Impact: Total amount of ascension materials required and how to acquire them

Players require the following items to ascend Thoma fully in Genshin Impact:

Ascension phase Agnidus Agate Fluorescent FungusSmoldering PearlInsigniaMora
1 1 Agnidus Agate Silver303 Treasure Hoarder Insignia20,000
2 3 Agnidus Agate Fragments10215 Treasure Hoarder Insignia40,000
36 Agnidus Agate Fragments20412 Silver Raven Insignia60,000
43 Agnidus Agate Chunks30818 Silver Raven Insignia80,000
56 Agnidus Agate Chunks451212 Golden Raven Insignia100,000
66 Agnidus Agate Gemstone602024 Golden Raven Insignia120,000

Here's a quick guide on farming these items:

Agnidus Agate

All Agnidus Agate items are dropped by the Pyro Hypostasis, Pyro Regisvines and Primo Geovishaps. In addition, players can use Alchemy to craft Gemstones with other Gemstones and Dust of Azoth.

Fluorescent Fungus

The Fluoresccent Fungus is the latest open-world item introduced in Genshin Impact with the Tsurumi Island. Players can unlock the island and farm these Fungi ahead of Thoma's release.

Here's a farming guide that contains all the prominent locations for the Fluoresecent Fungus:

Smoldering Pearl

The only source to get the Smoldering Pearls is the Pyro Hypostasis (Lv. 30+). Hence, players will have to beat the boss enemy several times to get these items as a reward and spend Resin to collect them.

Insignia

Luckily, Treasure Hoarders are very common enemies in Genshin Impact. They can be found across Mondstadt, Liyue and Inazuma. Having said that, players will have to defeat a plethora of hoarders in order to collect the rare Golden Raven insignia.

In total, players will require these items to ascend Thoma in Genshin Impact:

  • 1 Agnidus Agate Silver
  • 9 Agnidus Agate Fragments
  • 9 Agnidus Agate Chunks
  • 9 Agnidus Agate Gemstones
  • 168 Fluorescent Fungus
  • 46 Smoldering Pearls
  • 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignia
  • 30 Silver Raven Insignia
  • 36 Golden Raven Insignia

Thoma is a Polearm user and his playstyle is based on providing shields, similar to Xinyan. Players around the world are excited to unlock the character in Hu Tao's banner.

Also Read

Thoma is a Pyro Polearm shield character (Image via Genshin Impact)
Thoma is a Pyro Polearm shield character (Image via Genshin Impact)

Following Thoma, Genshin Impact will witness the arrival of Gorou and Itto, two new Geo characters, in the 2.3 update. While the former is an exceptional support character, the latter seems like an explosive damage dealer.

Edited by Sabine Algur
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी