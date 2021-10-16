Thoma's ascension materials in Genshin Impact: Farming spots & amount revealed

Thoma will soon arrive in Genshin Impact version 2.2 as a playable character. Players already know a lot about him through the Archon quest and the Hangout event, and he is all set to create an impact with his Pyro abilities.

The hype for Thoma is sky-scraping. Despite being a four-star character, fans appreciated the playstyle he demonstrated in the 2.2 livestream as well.

Here are all the materials that players can farm ahead of Thoma's release with Hu Tao in the Moment of Bloom banner.

Thoma in Genshin Impact: Total amount of ascension materials required and how to acquire them

Players require the following items to ascend Thoma fully in Genshin Impact:

Ascension phase Agnidus Agate Fluorescent Fungus Smoldering Pearl Insignia Mora 1 1 Agnidus Agate Silver 3 0 3 Treasure Hoarder Insignia 20,000 2 3 Agnidus Agate Fragments 10 2 15 Treasure Hoarder Insignia 40,000 3 6 Agnidus Agate Fragments 20 4 12 Silver Raven Insignia 60,000 4 3 Agnidus Agate Chunks 30 8 18 Silver Raven Insignia 80,000 5 6 Agnidus Agate Chunks 45 12 12 Golden Raven Insignia 100,000 6 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone 60 20 24 Golden Raven Insignia 120,000

Here's a quick guide on farming these items:

Agnidus Agate

All Agnidus Agate items are dropped by the Pyro Hypostasis, Pyro Regisvines and Primo Geovishaps. In addition, players can use Alchemy to craft Gemstones with other Gemstones and Dust of Azoth.

Fluorescent Fungus

The Fluoresccent Fungus is the latest open-world item introduced in Genshin Impact with the Tsurumi Island. Players can unlock the island and farm these Fungi ahead of Thoma's release.

Here's a farming guide that contains all the prominent locations for the Fluoresecent Fungus:

Smoldering Pearl

The only source to get the Smoldering Pearls is the Pyro Hypostasis (Lv. 30+). Hence, players will have to beat the boss enemy several times to get these items as a reward and spend Resin to collect them.

Insignia

Luckily, Treasure Hoarders are very common enemies in Genshin Impact. They can be found across Mondstadt, Liyue and Inazuma. Having said that, players will have to defeat a plethora of hoarders in order to collect the rare Golden Raven insignia.

In total, players will require these items to ascend Thoma in Genshin Impact:

1 Agnidus Agate Silver

9 Agnidus Agate Fragments

9 Agnidus Agate Chunks

9 Agnidus Agate Gemstones

168 Fluorescent Fungus

46 Smoldering Pearls

18 Treasure Hoarder Insignia

30 Silver Raven Insignia

36 Golden Raven Insignia

Thoma is a Polearm user and his playstyle is based on providing shields, similar to Xinyan. Players around the world are excited to unlock the character in Hu Tao's banner.

Also Read

Thoma is a Pyro Polearm shield character (Image via Genshin Impact)

Following Thoma, Genshin Impact will witness the arrival of Gorou and Itto, two new Geo characters, in the 2.3 update. While the former is an exceptional support character, the latter seems like an explosive damage dealer.

Edited by Sabine Algur