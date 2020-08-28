3 most difficult titles to get in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is a highly competitive game. The battle royale requires players to hone their skills if they want to climb up the rank ladder. However, there are other aspects to the game which motivate the players to keep grinding and touch the skill-ceiling.

PUBG Mobile has several in-game titles and achievements that the players can earn for themselves. They have the option to display these titles right beside their name in the game. In this article, we list down three of the most challenging titles to achieve in the game.

1. Chicken Master

PUBG Mobile Chicken Master title (Image via Reddit)

The Chicken Master title requires players to reach the Platinum V or above tier and win ten matches through ten different ways in Classic mode while playing solo.

It is a difficult title to achieve as players need to use ten unique ways to kill the last enemy. For example: If a player kills the last enemy with an Assault Rifle in the first game, he/she then needs to change the category of the weapon and win another game with it.

They can use SMGs, Sniper Rifles, Shotguns, LMGs, Pistols, Crossbows, other melee weapons, throwables and even vehicles.

2. Commando

PUBG Mobile Commando title (Image via mg tricks)

The Commando title requires players to win 50 solo games in the Classic mode without equipping a vest, helmet or backpack. The player must also be in the Platinum tier or above.

The absence of a vest and helmet makes fighting harder, which makes this title really difficult to achieve. The fact that players cannot even carry backpacks has resulted in most of them not even trying to achieve this title. All healing equipment need to be consumed instantly and cannot be held.

3. Maxed Out

PUBG Mobile Maxed Out title (Image via Reddit)

The Maxed Out title is for players who can run a long marathon with PUBG Mobile. It requires players to reach level 100 in the game. However, with the XP system in place, it is very difficult for most of them to achieve it.

Double XP cards and daily missions can help in reaching the 100th level and unlocking this achievement. Very few people have been able to complete this achievement in PUBG Mobile.