Three easiest titles to get in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is an immensely competitive and addictive battle royale game. Its challenging rank system and high skill-ceiling has resulted in players grinding for hours and wanting to come out on top. Even though classic matches are the essence of the game, they might get boring after a while. This is where in-game titles come to light.

Titles are given to players when they complete a specific achievement in the game. In this article, we discuss three titles which are the easiest to earn in PUBG Mobile.

1. Well-Liked

PUBG Mobile Well-liked title (Image Credits: Technobrotherzz)

The Well-Liked title is perhaps the easiest to get in the game. It is one of the most commonly earned titles, and almost everyone has it alongside their name. To acquire it, the players need to get likes from their teammates after a game has ended. Playing with friends may help achieve this title quickly.

2. Weapon Master

PUBG Mobile Weapon master title (Image Credits: Quora)

To achieve the Weapon Master title, a player needs to kill enemy players in six different ways. For example, if a player uses an Assault Rifle to kill the first enemy, then he/she can switch to SMG and notch the second kill.

Players can use Assault Rifles, SMGs, Sniper Rifles, and even throwables like grenades to kill an enemy player and complete this achievement. Note: Using the same weapon to kill multiple enemies will void the chances of earning this title.

3. Sharpshooter

PUBG Mobile Sharpshooter (Image Credits: Hack pubg)

The Sharpshooter title is not as easy to earn as the other two on the list. To acquire it, the players need to kill three enemies from a distance of 50 meters or more. The kills need to be simultaneous, and the players are not allowed to miss any shots. Those who want to earn this title need to be in Platinum V or above tier and play in the classic Solo mode of PUBG Mobile.

One of the easiest ways to complete this achievement is by waiting for the inactive players to land automatically at the end. Once the players have landed, you need to grab a weapon quickly and kill them from a distance of 50 meters.