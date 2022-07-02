Three new Genshin Impact redeem codes in July 2022

Genshin Impact's new 2.8 Special Program officially announced upcoming content for patch 2.8 and also dropped three new redeem codes for fans. These redeem codes will be available temporarily for 24 hours and each code will offer fans 100 Primogems along with other rewards. Hence, players can collect the following rewards by claiming all three codes:

300 Primogems

5 Hero's Wits

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

Since these codes are disclosed at random intervals during the 2.8 livestream, there is a chance players might have missed out on these. The following article will list out all three redeem codes for July 2022 in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.8: New redeem codes for July 2022

With the end of the Genshin Impact 2.8 Special Program, the community has received three new temporary codes that can be redeemed for various rewards. Here is a list of three new codes from the 2.8 livestream:

DTNVKAWBWSF5

WANVJAFAXTER

HA6C2AFBXSZV

Keep in mind that these redeem codes will be available for the next 24 hours after being released. Hence, players must claim these rewards without delay if they want Primogems and other rewards. There are particularly two methods that the community can choose to claim rewards from the redeem codes.

Either these temporary codes can be claimed through the official redemption site made by Genshin Impact or from the in-game settings. Both of these methods are viable options and can be used as per the player's convenience to claim the rewards fast.

Genshin Impact: How to claim rewards from new redeem codes (July 2022)

Official website to redeem codes (Image via HoYoverse)

The developers have created a dedicated website for players to claim rewards from the redeem codes. Players can follow this link to visit the official redemption page.

Newer players might have to login using their HoYolab accounts and carefully choose their server. Choosing the right server will allow the website to automatically locate your account and display the character's nickname. Double check that the correct account has been selected by the website.

The last step is to manually type or copy-paste one of the three codes in the empty prompt box and click on redeem. Repeat the process two more times to redeem all three codes.

In-game settings to redeem codes (Image via HoYoverse)

An alternative method to claim the rewards from the redeem codes is to use the in-game settings. Although this method requires players to open the game to redeem the codes, players can instantly claim their rewards from the in-game mailbox. Follow these simple instructions to redeem the new codes available in July 2022:

Open Genshin Impact on desired platform Press ESC or click on Paimon's Menu located in top left corner of the screen Click on Settings > Accounts > Redeem Code Manually type or copy-paste desired code Click exchange and repeat two more times to claim rewards from all three codes

All the rewards will be sent directly to the in-game mailbox and will be available for a month before expiring.

