Three rarest titles to get in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is a competitive and fun game to play, and has a well-working ranking system which engages players. However, it becomes monotonous if players keep pushing for the same aim of getting Chicken Dinners. Hence, titles in-game give them a new purpose in-game.

Titles are awarded to players after they achieve a specific challenge in PUBG Mobile. There are many in the game, each tied to a particular task. Once a title is completed, players can put it beside their name.

We look at the three rarest titles in PUBG Mobile

3. Maxed Out

Maxed Out title in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: Reddit)

The Maxed Out title is one of the rarest in the game. It requires players to reach level 100 on their account in PUBG Mobile. However, levelling up in the game is very difficult, and requires a lot of XP. Even if players use the double XP cards, which are dropped in-game, they will still struggle to complete this challenge and get this difficult title.

2. Unique Destiny

Unique Destiny title in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: DINIYAX YouTube channel)

The Unique Destiny title lives up to its name of being pretty rare in PUBG Mobile, as it requires players to complete 6000 achievement points. Hence, gamers need to grind out every achievement in all servers and finish each one of them to get this title. It sounds close to impossible, as many achievements are challenging to achieve.

3. Season Conqueror

Season Conqueror title in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: The golden pan)

The Season Conqueror title is incredibly rare and difficult because most players don’t reach this rank. Conqueror is the highest rank in PUBG Mobile, and players need to work hard and grind a lot of matches to achieve it. This title requires extreme dedication and time put in.