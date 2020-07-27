Back in May 2020, the Fortnite Competitive Twitter account posted a tweet informing fans about Epic’s decision to cancel the 2020 version of the Fortnite World Cup. The inaugural 2019 event was held from July 26th to July 28th at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York.

The event was watched by more than 2.3 million people online, while 19000 people attended it live. The event’s placement rounds had been held over ten weeks from April to June of 2019, and were open to Fortnite players all around the world

Physical Events - For the rest of 2020, all Fortnite competitions will be held online. Due to the limitations of cross region online competition, there will not be a Fortnite World Cup in 2020. — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 30, 2020

The solo finals were held on 28th of July, and was won by sixteen year old Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf. In this article, we will revisit the Duos event finals, which was won by Emil Bergquist Pedersen (Nyhrox) and David Wang (Aqua)

Credit: epicgames.com

Fortnite World Cup 2019: When 'Aqua and Nyhrox' won the Duos World Title

The Duos event had one point for each elimination and non-cumulative placement points, which were as follows:

Victory Royale: 10 points

5th-2nd: 7 points

10th-6th: 5 points

15th-11th: 3 points

Credit: epicgames.com

To begin with, Aqua and Nyhrox were no favorites in the Tournament. There were quite a few notable Fortnite Duos such as Saf and Zayt, MitrO and Mongraal, and MrSavage and benjyfishy. Of course, they all had better starts than Aqua and Nyhrox, who couldn’t place in the top-10 in the first three matches.

At the end of three matches, Saf and Zayt had a seven point lead overMegga and Dubs, who followed closely behind them. It was the fourth game when things starting going the eventual winners’ way.

Aqua and Nyrhox further went on to win the fifth match quite prolifically, taking out three players in the final seconds. Leading up to the sixth and the final game, both Saf and Zayt and Aqua and Nyhrox were close on the leaderboard. Further, others such as Rojo and Wolfiez, Elevate and Ceice were also within striking distance.

Credit: epicgames.com

In the final game, Nyhrox and Aqua finished 8th, and the five points proved enough for them to finish four clear of Rojo and Wolfiez, who finished 2nd overall. Saf and Zayt had a poor final match, and could not finish in the top-10. Of course, with the eventual winners’ 5 points, the two needed a Victory Royale to finish on top of the final Fortnite Duos event standings.

Credit: esportsinsider.com

Needless to say, it was an intense set of matches, and Aqua and Nyrhox went ahead and surprised Fortnite fans around the world. The final match was won by 4zr and Noward. You can see the final standings below. Aqua and Nyrhox went home with the grand prize of $3 million dollars!

Credit: epicgames.com

You can watch the final match and look at related statistics in the video below: