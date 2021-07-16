Thundering Pulse in Genshin Impact 2.0: Stats, Suitable characters, Passive skill, and more leaks about the new 5-star bow

Genshin Impact 2.0 will provide players with a ton of new content alongside powerful new characters with incredible weapons. The Thundering Pulse is one of the new 5-star weapons coming in Inazuma and players will be able to use its powerful effects on any of their bow wielding characters.

This bow will provide players with a ton of useful bonuses through its passive, and they can learn about these stats and its suitable characters here.

Genshin Impact 2.0: Thundering Pulse stats and more

Introducing Version 2.0's 5* new weapons: Thundering Pulse 5* Bow and Mistsplitter Reforged 5* Sword pic.twitter.com/GLnRlfCL6J — Genshin Memes (@GenshinMemes) July 9, 2021

The Thundering Pulse is a new 5-star bow coming to Genshin Impact 2.0 that will provide players with great stats and a powerful passive ability. Players who utilize bow wielders as their main DPS characters will definitely want to give the Thundering Pulse a try as it will provide some powerful bonuses.

Players will be able to wish for the Thundering Pulse during Genshin Impact 2.0, likely on the second weapon banner.

The Thundering Pulse will provide players with Crit DMG as its ascension stat, and the passive ability "Rule By Thunder," which provides the following bonuses at Refinement 1:

Rule By Thunder: Increases ATK by 20% and grants the might of the Thunder Seal. At stack levels 1/2/3, the Thunder Seal increases the normal ATK DMG by 12/24/40%. The character will obtain 1 stack of Thunder Seal in each of the following scenarios: Normal Attack deals DMG, casting Elemental Skill, Energy is less than 100%.

These bonuses can significantly increase a player's damage and will make this bow a great weapon for several bow wielding main DPS characters.

Suitable characters for the Thundering Pulse:

thundering pulse is gonna be so good on childe... pic.twitter.com/xqPlFBNx6T — len (@zhongsleif) July 9, 2021

The Thundering Pulse will be a great weapon for any bow wielding character that focuses on using their Normal Attacks, like Childe or Yoimiya. This weapon will be exceptional on these two 5-star characters as the majority of their damage comes from their Normal Attacks, allowing them to provide a ton of extra damage for a team.

Players can definitely use this bow on some of the other bow wielders in Genshin Impact, but the main effect may be lost without a focus on Normal Attacks.

Genshin Impact 2.0 will definitely add a ton of content for players to experience and these new weapons will provide them with plenty of extra damage to defeat any enemies that get in their way.

