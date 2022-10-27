Tiger Woods in PGA Tour 2K23 - How to play, official stats, and more

Tiger Woods is one of the biggest attractions of PGA Tour 2K23 as the iconic golfer has returned to this year's release. Not only is he present in the game, but Woods is also the cover icon following a partnership with 2K Sports. There are plenty of options to pick from in the game, but it's safe to say who will be everyone's favorite.

There are many options in-game when it comes to professional golfers to choose from. Players can play in their shoes across different game modes, and every golfer has strengths and weaknesses. Tiger Woods is an excellent player option due to his well-rounded stats.

While the overall process of selecting golfers isn't the hardest of tasks, players can still get overwhelmed. Let's now look at how players can choose the legendary golfer to play in the game. Additionally, here's a complete list of all the golfers available in PGA Tour 2K23 at launch.

Tiger Woods has returned to PGA Tour 2K23 as the cover star and is also a playable character

A big drawing point of PGA Tour 2K23 is the vast roster of stars within the game. Tiger Woods is one of them, and players can use him in both online and offline game modes and selecting him in either of them involves the same process. The only mode where professional golfers aren't available to select is the MyCareer option.

To select Tiger Woods, fans must follow these steps in either game mode:

Step 1: Select the type of match you want to play and pick between local or online matches. The former involves playing against AI opponents, while the latter puts players up against each other.

Step 2: On the left-hand side, you will find two tabs over your avatar.

Step 3: One of the options shows your player ID, while the other allows you to change the golfer.

Step 4: From the second option, pick Tiger Woods, and you will be able to play as him.

Woods has been a legend in the sport and enjoys some of the best stats in PGA Tour 2K23. Here's the complete list of his stats in-game:

Power: 81

81 Timing: 68

68 Swing Path: 75

75 Transition: 74

74 Shaping: 67

67 Lie Range: 67

67 Putt Path: 87

87 Putt Weight: 82

Complete list of professional golfers in PGA Tour 2K23

While Tiger Woods might be the biggest name in the game, there's certainly no shortage of options to pick from. 2K Sports has ensured that players don't have to suffer from a lack of choices and enjoy a good variety of players to pick from.

Tiger Woods

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Rickie Fowler

Justin Rose

Lexi Thompson

Tony Finau

Jon Rahm

Brooke Henderson

Will Zalatoris

Lydia Ko

Harold Varner III

Bubba Watson

Justin Thomas

In addition to all the professional golfers, basketball icons Michael Jordan and Steph Curry are also available as playable characters. However, Michael Jordan will only be available to those who pre-ordered PGA Tour 2K23.

Steph Curry is far more accessible and available to all players of the game. 2K Sports has promised that there will be more content following the launch, and it remains to be seen if fans will have more options in the coming days.

Poll : 0 votes