TikToker approaches army personnel with 'Call of Duty' terms, and it's breaking the internet

Despite the plethora of criticism that TikTok has seen over the past few months, there are still numerous popular TikTokers who have millions of followers. Apart from criticism about the brand of content, this platform has seen other issues as well.

Currently, TikTok is engaged in a legal battle in the US to overturn the suspension that the Trump government had introduced.

This is in addition to the bans imposed in India and Pakistan. While the former, like the US, cited National Security concerns for the move, its neighbor has banned this app based on concerns related to 'morality.'

Regardless, the platform still sees many hilarious videos posted on an everyday basis. In this article, we look at one clip that initially went viral on TikTok.

TikToker's 'Call of Duty' fueled conversation with army personnel is breaking the net

Meen53st is a notable TikToker who also regularly posts videos on YouTube. Most of his content is related to random voiceovers and other gaming-related comedy. He has more than 60k followers on the platform, along with around 13k subscribers on YouTube.

The clip seen at the end of this article was initially posted on TikTok, where it garnered over six million views! Following the response, he posted it on YouTube.

In the video, the TikToker can be seen engaging with various army men who are in his neighborhood for some reason.

TikToker meen31st was recently seen talking to soldiers using COD slang

Being a gamer himself, Meen53st cannot help but talk to them using various COD slang. He first talks about the gun that one of the soldiers is holding, asking him whether it is an 'M16', to which the former says no. However, the TikToker gets it right the second time, as the soldier was actually sporting an 'M4'.

Advertisement

The TikToker goes on to talk about COD: Warzone, while the soldier he is talking to bursts out laughing. Towards the end, he mutters the following, after which he praises a soldier and says that he probably has 'got like 20 kills'.

"Meet you in the Gulag!"

While the clip is relatively short, it makes for a hilarious watch.