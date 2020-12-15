TikToker realizes she has COVID-19 while filming a video

Recently, 19-year old TikTok star Maryn Short realized that she contracted COVID-19 while filming a video.

The TikToker had decided to host a “Starbucks taste test” for a particular drink and was quite excited about it. She shot an elaborate video of her drinking the coffee, and was stunned to find that she could not taste the drink at all.

Upon telling her viewers, she decided to take a Covid-19 test. As it happened, the test results came out in due time and the TikToker’s suspicions were proved accurate.

Towards the beginning of the month, TikToker Maryn Short decided to do a taste test for a particular Starbucks drink called the “Venti Iced Latte”, which had been trending on TikTok. As seen in the video, the TikToker got off from work and headed to Starbucks to order the drink.

There, she ordered the iced coffee and showed her viewers the order. Consequently, her viewers got to see her drinking the coffee in a dark parking spot outside the Starbucks. However, upon taking a long first sip of the coffee, she exclaimed that the drink has “no flavour.”

Image via NowThis News, YouTube

She had initially told her viewers that she had woken up late and had a rather runny nose. She had a bit of congestion as well, and was under the impression that she was having a normal allergic reaction. However, upon thinking about the reasons why she could possible not taste the drink, the TikTkoker appear to panic a bit.

She wondered if she had COVID, and later revealed that she had not been going of the house except for work and groceries. She decided to get a “rapid test” and showed the results to her viewers on TIkTok as well.

As she had feared, the COD test results came back positive. After the result, the TikToker has been quarantining at her house alone, and is using the platform to post daily updates about her condition.

What’s more, Maryn Short also posted various videos of her debunking some rumors of the swabs being used for COVID tests being too long, and the experience being too painful.

Of course, the incident goes to show how taking all the precautions might sometimes not be enough. However, a calculated response and being alert about the presence of any kind of COVID related symptoms goes a long way in ensuring that the patient has a good, quick recovery.