Deep Rock Galactic is a unique co-op adventure game

Deep Rock Galactic is the love child of Minecraft and Starship Troopers. So this game has bugs, guns, mining resources, stealing alien eggs, and unruly drunken space dwarves. Everything that would pique the curiosity of sci-fi and gaming nerds.

Developed by Ghost Ship Games, this game takes place in the exotic caves on Hoxxes IV. Gamers play as space-faring dwarves burrowing through cavess in search of precious resources. Players will have to engage hostile fauna, navigate treacherous terrain, mine materials, and on occasions, stir up the hornet's nest by stealing alien eggs. Upon completing the objective, the team returns to the drop pod and heads back to the space station for well deserved after-work drinks.

Deep Rock Galactic is a one to four co-op multiplayer, first-person shooter. There are currently four playable classes to choose from.

The different classes (Image Via Ghost Ship Games)

Meet the dwarves of Deep Rock Galactic

1. The Gunner:

Gunner (Image Via Ghost Ship Games)

The player's primary role is to hold back the never-ending waves of Glyphids - the Deep Rock Galactic's antagonists. Gunners also come equipped with a gun that fires anchored ziplines, which the team can use to traverse caves with ease. A portable shield can be deployed when getting overwhelmed, protecting anyone within the bubble for a few seconds.

2. The Scout

Scout (Image Via Ghost Ship Games)

Playing as a scout, the player will be tasked with scouting ahead and illuminating the dark caves with flare guns. Equipped with an assault rifle as the primary weapon, a scout can switch to a sawed-off shotgun if the swarms get too close. With the help of a grappling hook gun, this role can easily maneuver through caves. All dwarfs can toss around flares to illuminate caves. However, scouts can shoot bright, long-lasting flares that anchor to any surface. With the grappling hook's help, the scout can reach hard places with ease and without the fear of falling.

3. The Driller

Driller (Image Via Ghost Ship Games)

As caves keep getting complex with each level, soft terrain is replaced with hard rock, making it difficult for the team to carve a path through the caves. The Driller's primary goal is to assist the team by rapidly tunneling through obstacles in the way. This role is armed with a flamethrower and satchel charges.

4. The Engineer

LMG Gun Platform (Image Via )

The engineer acts as a primarily defensive class. It utilizes the sentry gun for crowd control, a shotgun as the primary weapon, and a grenade launcher as a secondary. To support the team, the player gets a platform gun that fires circular platforms, allowing other team members to reach hard to reach places. The scout class can grapple onto the engineer's platforms and mine isolated minerals.

Deep Rock Galactic deserves more attention than it's currently getting. The game is addictive and each mission feels new even after playing for hours. With a friendly community, stable servers, and hardworking developers, Deep Rock Galactic is one of the best multiplayer games out there.

