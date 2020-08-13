The 3rd anniversary of Free Fire is just around the corner, and the players cannot wait for the latest offers to be unveiled. The developers have been rolling out several new features as a build-up for the anniversary celebrations.

A new event called Time Tunnel has been added to the game. It offers the players several rewards like gun skins, costume bundles, and more.

In this article, we discuss the Time Tunnel event in detail, and how the players can make the most of it.

Time Tunnel event in Free Fire: All you need to know

Time Tunnel in Free Fire

The much-awaited Time Tunnel event has finally commenced. It will last for 18 days and conclude on the 31st of August. According to the in-game FAQ, the users can insert the Time Token in the tunnel to explore the past and future of Free Fire with players worldwide.

The event consists of several milestones and is segregated into different parts. Every player of the game will receive rewards whenever a new milestone is crossed.

The players can obtain two tokens in this event– Time Token and Blue Chip. The Blue Chip can be used in the Time Capsule Store to open Time Capsules.

Capsule Store

Also, you can open two different types of Time Capsules - Normal Time Capsule and Ultra Time Capsule. Each of them has a specific set of rewards. Currently, the users can only open the 'Normal', as the 'Ultra Time' capsule will unlock only after the 3rd Anniversary milestone is crossed.

How to get Blue Chip and Time Token

Exploration Missions (Image Source: Techno BanDa / YouTube)

Time Tokens can be procured by sending in-game characters on Exploration missions. They can also be acquired by completing specific tasks.

There are multiple ways of obtaining the Blue Chip. It can be unlocked by inserting 10 Time Tokens in the event section. Players will be awarded many chips for playing a match in Free Fire, with a cap of 5 per day.