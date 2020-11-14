TimTheTatMan in shock after "xQc" reveals his shirt price on LiveStream

In a recent stream, TimTheTatman was left stunned by the price of the shirt xQc was wearing.

The two streamers were speaking to each other when TimTheTatman noticed that xQc was wearing a Hawaiian shirt. Needless to say, the conversation turned to the shirt, as xQc explained that it cost him more than a mortgage on a house.

This was something none of the people on the stream seemed to believe, as xQc went ahead and told them the price. The Versace shirt indeed cost xQc a whopping $2000, as he whipped out the price tag for everyone to see.

xQc shows off his $2000 Versace shirt much to the shock of TimTheTatman

Timothy John Betar, better known as TimTheTatman, is a Fortnite streamer who also plays other games such as Overwatch. He is one of the most popular streamers around, and currently has around 5.7 million followers on Twitch

Félix “xQc” Lengyel is an Overwatch streamer who is popular due to his witty personality. xQc currently has more than 4 million followers on Twitch. In the video that you can see below, the two streamers can be seen speaking to each other.

Advertisement

As you can see, TimTheTatman ends up asking xQc about his shirt, and wonders whether he “missed something”. He says that the shirt looks Hawaiian, as the streamers speculate that it looks quite “expensive”. In response, xQc went ahead and confirmed their suspicions.

“It’s more than a mortgage. It’s 2k!”

This surprises TimTheTatman, who doesn’t seem to believe that the shirt cost xQc $2000.

“No way! You are not wearing that. Wait, is that really $2000?”

Following this, xQc decided to whip out the “Versace” tag for TimTheTatman to see. This proves enough to convince him.

“Oh frig bro! We are on the main thing. It looks good!”

Image via Twitch Rerun, YouTube

The stream was part of the Twitch Rivals Fall Guys Tournament 2020, which was the reason the two decided to stop talking about the shirt. However, this was only after xQc had confirmed that the shirt was, indeed, “expensive” one final time.