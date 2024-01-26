5 tips and tricks for beginning Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth players

Before you dive headfirst into Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, we’ve got some tips and tricks that will help you make the most of your time. After obsessively playing this game for well over 50 hours, there’s simply so much to see and do. Frankly, I haven’t even done it all yet! Whether you want to be a Sujimon Master, build a gorgeous park, or batter all the villains across Honolulu and Ijincho, we’ve got some advice for you.

One bit of honorable mention advice has to go to the ATM. Since I haven’t lost more than one or two fights in the game, I haven’t been forced to use the ATM much in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. However, it is important that you know it is there since enemies take some of your cash if you’re beaten in battle.

Money is scarce in the early going, so it’s a good idea to store some of your cash before you go and fight a powerful enemy. With that in mind, here are some tips and tricks for Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

Tips and tricks for beginning Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth players

1) Take the time to improve Kasuga’s stats for better Hero abilities

Take the time to be a better Kasuga (Image via SEGA)

One of the most important tips and tricks for Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is to keep an eye on Ichiban Kasuga’s stats. As in the previous game, he has Passion, Confidence, Charisma, Kindness, Intellect and Style. The higher a stat is, the better it is. It can increase your resistance, gain access to more Job classes, and more.

However, certain Hero skills are enhanced by having higher stats. Thankfully, almost everything you do in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth helps boost your stats. Here are the skills that are increased and by which stat:

Hero’s Encouragement: Passion

Passion Hero’s Guts: Confidence

Confidence Hero’s Blessing: Charisma

Charisma Hero’s Healing: Kindness

Kindness Hero’s Wisdom: Intellect

Intellect Hero’s Flair: Style

2) Pick up everything you can find

Items are hidden everywhere (Image via SEGA)

Whether a glittering item, a briefcase, or a mysterious sparkle, pick up everything you find in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. This is one of the most useful tips and tricks for various reasons. You can find crafting materials in garbage dumpsters and useful weapons and items in the briefcases you’ll stumble upon.

Sparkling items on the ground or in bushes can give you crafting reagents to take back to Revolve Bar. Additionally, the Bartender can make you some truly stellar HP and MP restorative items. This way, you can also get amazing combat items, like grenades and basketballs. They have saved me in more than one battle.

While I’m level grinding on weaker enemies in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, I use this to farm up not just the crafting materials they drop but the constantly respawning items as I go from street to street, delivering justice to the various criminals I come across. Take the time to mash X and pick up items as you go. You won’t be sorry.

3) Even low-level fights are worth doing

There are so many easy enemies to just obliterate (Image via SEGA)

One of the most important tips and tricks is not ignoring weaker enemies. As I said above, I do a lot of running around through areas where the foes are weaker than me. If you see enemies that con blue (blue icon over their head), you can press L2 at the start of the fight to trigger “Smackdown”.

You’ll instantly defeat the enemies and gain all the rewards you normally would. This is fast and easy. It also helps you farm crafting materials, cash when you’re low, and bond for your allies. It’s a great way to level up while doing other things for your party.

4) Higher-level bonds make fights easier

Learn more about your friends (Image via SEGA)

Bonds are so important in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. Each character has levels you can increase by talking to them, fighting alongside them, and giving them gifts. This will unlock interesting conversations, substories, and, perhaps best of all, combat benefits. A higher bond also increases the number of skill inheritance slots you have so that you have more options in battle.

As you build this bond, you unlock useful features that will help you directly in battle. While the Tag Team move you unlock varies from character to character, the other benefits will be helpful, no matter what:

Level 1: Tag Team Move

Tag Team Move Level 2: Occasionally chain attack knocked-down enemies

Occasionally chain attack knocked-down enemies Level 3: Combo attack enemies with a nearby teammate

Combo attack enemies with a nearby teammate Level 4: Stronger chain attacks against knocked-back enemies

Stronger chain attacks against knocked-back enemies Level 5: Chain attack knocked down enemies more often

5) Take the time to do substories

This is perhaps a bit of a given, but if you’re going to play Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, do the substories. These are more than just silly side tales. The story for this game is a deep one and can often feel emotionally overwhelming. That’s why these substories are so important. Some also deal with difficult topics, but occasionally, they’re just silly, ridiculous nonsense. It’s also a great way to gain more money, exp, and summons for the Poundmates system.

In addition to immersing you into the world and woes of people in Honolulu, it’s great for overall growth. Some of my best equipment has been gained from helping others in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. For example, the Lei accessory grants more items from battle and is a direct result of completing Substory 12: Saved by Kindness.

There’s much to see and do in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. Take your time, explore the island, and do it all at your own pace. Whether you want to sing karaoke or make many friends, there’s something for you here.