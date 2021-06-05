Top 3 tips to use gloo wall effectively in Garena Free Fire

Free Fire has several unique items, and the gloo wall is one of them. If used smartly, it can significantly level up a player's gameplay.

Gloo walls can quickly act as a barrier while players are being shot. Besides this, players can also pile the gloo walls on top of each other to reach some inaccessible points.

How to use the gloo wall effectively in Garena Free Fire

#1 - Increase the size of the gloo wall button

The first thing that players do when they're being shot is panic and run. This is where the gloo wall grenade comes in handy. However, players must waste time looking for the grenade button.

This can be avoided if the button is larger and more visible. Place the button where it can easily be seen and tap it. With practice, summoning the gloo wall can be done in quicker manner.

#2 - Use the gloo wall as a distraction

When there are only a handful of players left, the Free Fire battle royale gets intense. When a player gets surrounded, they can deploy a gloo wall, duck down and crawl to change the position. Deploying two walls will make your escape easier.

The trick is to escape to a different position and confuse the opponents. If the trick works, the opponents will shoot at the wall while you escape. When players get comfortable with this strategy, they round back up and shoot their opponents near the wall.

#3 - Corner the opponent and get closer

This strategy works best in closed spaces and shelters. Players can deploy a gloo wall inside the shelters to block or corner their opponents. If players are spotted by opponents and are shot at, deploy multiple walls to confuse them and get closer.

When players get better at deploying gloo walls effectively, they can get Mr Waggor as a pet. The penguin gives out the gloo wall every now and then.

