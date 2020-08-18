Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio & more

The popularity curve of Free Fire has witnessed a steep rise over the years, and the game shows no signs of slowing down. With every update, the developers introduce new features that make the game more engaging for the audience.

As the game has grown in numbers, it has also lead to several players creating their streaming accounts and showcasing their gaming skills through videos.

Titanium Gamer is a viral Free Fire content creator who has received a lot of appreciation for his gaming skills. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 256557979. He is also the leader of the guild ★TITANIUM★.

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire stats

Lifetime Stats

He has played over 15000 squad matches and won in 3737 of them, having a prodigious win rate of 24.91%. Titanium Gamer has also notched 44384 kills, with an impressive K/D ratio of 3.94.

In the duo mode, he has 228 wins in the 1746 games that he has played. Titanium Gamer has also racked over 5360 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.53.

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing season, he has played over 240 games and has emerged victorious in 43 of them. He also has 522 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.65.

Titanium Gamer has played 32 ranked Clash Squad matches and won in 24 of them, which roughly translates to a win rate of 75%.

His YouTube channel

The first video on his primary YouTube channel was posted in October 2018. Since then, he has uploaded more than 1100 videos.

Titanium Gamer has over 1.77 million subscribers and more than 104 million views combined. He also has a second channel where he streams Free Fire.

Click here to visit his primary YouTube channel.