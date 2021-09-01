Tokyo Game Show 2021 schedule has been revealed

The much-awaited schedule for the upcoming Tokyo Game Show 2021 has been revealed to the masses.

Tokyo Game Show 2021 schedule revealed



September 30

- KOF XV Special Program

- Xbox TGS Showcase 2021 ("We have some exclusive news and content")

- Capcom Online Program



October 1

- Square Enix Presents TGS2021



October 3

- Arc System Works



This digital event spanning four consecutive days will be showcasing the best Japanese game development industry has to offer. Every year, Tokyo Game Show comes with some of the most exciting news the gaming industry in Japan has to offer. Ranging from new titles to updates on already existing IPs from different companies such as Capcom and Square Enix will be announced at this event.

This year, the Tokyo Game Show will be starting off on September 30 and will be going on till October 3. While most of the announcements are unknown even at this point in time, the showcases of various companies and game development studios have been revealed.

The schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2021

September 30

The opening day of the Tokyo Game Show 2021 will be kicking off with the opening show, followed by many exciting showcases from GameraGame, SNK, SK Telecom, Team Madness Games, and many more.

Some of the most noticeable names on this first day of the event are Microsoft’s XBOX Tokyo Game Show 2021 showcase, followed by Konami and Capcom’s showcases. Konami will be bringing in more information on their upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL on this day’s showcase.

October 1

While most of the showcases on this day will be done by small companies, the most eye-catching details are the Square Enix showcase, followed by Bandai Namco Entertainment and SEGA/Atlas. While for the latter two, nothing has been decided yet, according to the official site.

October 2

On the third day, the Japan Game Award: 2021 Game of the Year division will be showcased, along with Tencent Games coming out with various new information about their upcoming titles and expansions. Lilith Games will be bringing forward new info on upcoming titles that are yet to be announced.

Konami will be making a comeback on this day to reveal their first gameplay trailer for the upcoming title, Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side 4th Heart Stage.

October 3

The final day of the Tokyo Game Show 2021 will be featuring some more showcases as S-Game will be revealing a new ARPG game along with Ubisoft coming forward with UBIDAY2021 Online × TGS Special Program.

miHoYo will also bring news regarding Genshin Impact on their TGS 2021 program. The Japan Game Awards 2021 will also be hosted on this final day of the four-day-long event.

Where to watch

The whole event will run on the Tokyo Game Show's official YouTube channel, where viewers can watch all the showcases of different publishing and development studios that are set to feature their titles.

The event starts every day at 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST) and will continue till 11:50 PM PDT (12:20 AM IST). On the last day, the ending ceremony for the Tokyo Game Show 2021 will start at 12 AM PDT (12:30 PM IST) and will end at 12:50 AM PDT (1:20 PM IST).

Edited by Shaheen Banu