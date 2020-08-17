Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

In the last few years, game-related content creation has developed as a mainstream career option due to the increasing popularity of games and streaming platforms. Battle royale games, in particular, have commanded a takeover of sorts on the mobile platform, with the likes of PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile and Free Fire being some of the most downloaded games in the world.

Tonde Gamer is a very famous Free Fire content creator. In this article, we will talk about his Free Fire ID, Stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 282951914. He is also a member of the NXTLEVEL guild.

Tonde Gamer’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

Tonde Gamer’s Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer has played 12156 matches in the squad mode and has triumphed in 5006 games, with a jaw-dropping win rate of 41.18%. He also has nearly 45500 kills, with a splendid K/D ratio of 6.36.

In the duo mode, he has 5896 matches to his name and has notched 1210 wins, with a notable K/D ratio of 4.71. He also has 246 Booyahs in 2951 solo matches.

Ranked Stats

Tonde Gamer's Ranked Stats

In the current season, Tonde Gamer has played 259 squad matches and has won 66 games. He has registered nearly 1150 kills, with an impressive K/D ratio of 5.94. He has also played 537 duo matches and won 109 games, with a K/D ratio of 5.35. Furthermore, he has won 2 solo matches out of the 136 matches he has played.

Tonde Gamer's YouTube channel

Tonde Gamer started posting videos on YouTube back in February 2019. Since then, he has been regularly posting content related to Free Fire. He currently has over 1.32 million subscribers on his channel and has over 120 million views combined. You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He also has a second channel called ‘TondeisLive’.

Tonde Gamer's Social Media accounts

Tonde Gamer is active on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook: Click Here.

Instagram: Click Here.