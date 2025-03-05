Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 release date announced: Platforms, Editions, and more

After a long wait, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 has finally been revealed. The upcoming remake of the early 2000s' classic skateboarding games aims to deliver a nostalgic trip back to the golden days. Developed by Iron Galaxy, it arrives on July 11, 2025, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms alongside a Day One Xbox Game Pass launch.

Publisher Activision has also released a trailer featuring gameplay and details about the Digital Deluxe and Collector's Edition. Read on to know more about Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 gameplay trailer reveals returning skaters, new songs, and more

Following in the footsteps of 2020's Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, this bundle packs in the original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4 games, all remade from the ground up for modern platforms. Additionally, returning fans can play as these legendary skaters in this upcoming release, on top of the ability to create a custom avatar:

Tony Hawk

Bucky Lasek

Steve Caballero

Kareem Campbell

Geoff Rowley

Andrew Reynolds

Elissa Steamer

Chad Muska

Eric Koston

Rodney Mullen

Jamie Thomas

Rune Glifberg

Bob Burnquist

That said, this launch is not just a rehash, as new content will delight fans of the franchise. New skater additions include Rayssa Leal, Chloe Covell, Jamie Foy, Zion Wright, and Yuto Horigome. The soundtrack also sees the best of both old and new worlds meshed together, with returning names like:

“Ace of Spades” by Motorhead

“Amoeba” by Adolescents

“Mass Appeal” by Gang Starr

“96 Quite Bitter Beings ” by CKY

“Not the Same” by Bodyjar

“Outta Here" by KRS-One

The ride doesn't end there, as new maps will also be featured. This includes the all-new Waterpark. Set in the Mojave Desert, players will be able to practice their stunts and tricks to their heart's content across its various rides and ramps.

All Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 pre-order bonuses and editions explored

Rip and tear across the campaign with these unique skaters (Image via Activision)

Fans who pre-order Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 will gain early access to the Foundry Demo in June 2025, a month before the launch. It will feature two skaters to pick from across two maps and a handful of songs. Note that this demo is only available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms and not on the Nintendo Switch.

The title is already available for pre-purchase, which will provide players on all platforms with three days of early access before the July 11, 2025, release date. Moreover, apart from the base experience, there are two distinct versions to pick from:

Digital Deluxe Edition

Collector's Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition grants access to the following bonuses, including rewards from DOOM, Bethesda Softworks and ID Software's gory FPS sci-fi franchise:

Full game

DOOM Slayer and Revenant skaters, plus DOOM Eternal-themed skate skins for the two characters

Additional songs from the DOOM series

Additional cosmetics to use in Create-A-Skater

Meanwhile, the limited Collector's Edition is the ultimate package, featuring a physical reward in the form of an actual skate deck:

Full game (physical copy)

All Digital Deluxe Edition content (via voucher)

Birdhouse skateboard deck (minus additional parts like wheels, grip tape, and so on)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 launches on July 11, 2025 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch platforms

