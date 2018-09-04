Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 10 Best CS:GO Players ever

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
765   //    04 Sep 2018, 03:33 IST

Since 2012, several players have made their mark on the game

Ever since Valve launched Counter-Strike: Global Offensive several players have made the game their own. From Get_Right's incredible game sense in the early days to Olofmeister's unbelievable plays to Coldzera's explosive fragging, we have seen it all.

Since 2012, several players have made their mark on the game. Many have been called the best player in the game. Here I will take a look at 10 of the greatest to ever grace the game. Every player has been considered in CSGO's history. From the early days when the game was in beta to the current scene, every player has been considered.

With the London Major just a couple days away, let's take a look at the top 10 players ever to play CSGO:

#10 Nikola "NiKo" Kovac

<p>
Bosnian prodigy Niko is currently one of the best players in the game

One of the newer players to have made an impact on the scene, Bosnian prodigy Niko is one of the best players in the game today. Born on February 16th, 1997, Niko shows incredible aim and game sense at just 21 years of age.

He began his career as a stand-in for a Serbian player made team called iNation in 2013. He gained notoriety while playing for Mousesports from 2015 to 2017 and got by Faze where he plays today.

Niko is a rifler and an occasional AWPer. After joining iNation, he would play for several smaller teams like GamePub, Team Refuse and Aimface before finally being signed by Mousesports in March of 2015.

However, he would be benched after just two months in the team. Niko would be reinstated in the starting line up three months later in August and he proved himself by posting some incredible performances.

Niko started 2016 strong with Mousesports but couldn't win any Major/Premier Tournaments. He ranked at #11 in 2016's Top 20 Players.

But 2017 changed everything for Niko. After establishing himself as one of the best players in the world, it was clear that his team was holding Niko down. That's when he decided to leave Mousesports for Faze.

At Faze, Niko was given the role that would suit him best- The star player. The team revolved around him and depended on his fragging potential to win matches and win they would. His performance got him to #2 on 2017's HLTV Rankings. Winning several Major/Premier tournaments and accumulating a career prize money of $522,000, the only thing that eludes Niko is a Valve Major.


After finishing second in Valve's last Major at E-League: Boston, Niko looks to take the title home in the next one at London.


Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay
