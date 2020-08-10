Free Fire is a survival battle royale game that has garnered massive popularity over the years. With its amazing battle royale gameplay, Free Fire is a much-loved game in India as well.

It should be of no surprise that a lot of Indians are participating in Free Fire tournaments that are held on a regular basis. Several of them have even earned a considerable amount of prize money.

In this article, we list the top 10 highest earning Indian players who play Free Fire.

The following earnings are as per esportsearnings.com.

Top 10 best earning Indian Free Fire players

#1 FozyaJAY

Ajay Sharma (Image Credits: fozyajay/IG)

Ajay Sharma, who goes by the name of Fozy Ajay on his online platforms, is one of the highest-ranked Free Fire players from India. He is a part of the team called 'The Mafia's'. Ajay reached the finals of the coveted FFIC that took place in 2020. He also finished as the runners-up of Scrims War 2020.

#2 GJ_JIGAR

Image Creidts: gj_jigar98

A rather new streamer, Krupesh 'Jigar' Chaudhary is the second-highest earning ranked Free Fire player from India. He has a Youtube channel as well, but has very few followers as of now. He is a part of the group that runs the Nawabzaade Gaming channel on Youtube. Jigar took part in Free Fire Asian Invitational that took place in Jakarta in 2019.

#3 GJ_Radhebhai

Nawabzaade Gaming (Image credits: GuruGamer)

Radhe Bhai, a streamer who runs the Youtube channel- Nawabzaade Gaming, is another Indian player who has an exemplary gameplay. He has a Youtube channel with over 60k subscribers and often posts videos of his gameplay.

#4 GJ_RadheTKR

Another member of the Nawabzaade Gaming group, RadheTKR helped the team secure the first prize at the Free Fire tournament. He won a share of $1000 for himself.

#5 Golden

Atharva (IG: tm_golden)

A part of The Mafia's group that participated in the Free Fire tournament, Atharva 'Golden' played good enough to secure such a position and landed up with a hefty cash prize! He won the Free Fire Brawler Bash, finished 2nd in Scrims War, and 3rd in Asia All-Stars.

#6 MafiaBala

Heet Vora, who goes by the name of 'MafiaBala', along with his teammates from The Mafias, finished 3rd at the Asian tournament and won a huge chunk of the prize pool. He also finished as the runners-up of Free Fire Scrims War.

#7 Romanop

The Mafia's (Image credits: Garena Free Fire, Facebook)

It seems that The Mafia's really played well. Another member of their team, Romanop, also got himself the same amount of prize, as that of his teammates.

#8 VasiyoCRJ

vasiyo_crj

The last member of the team Mafia's, VasiyoCRJ, also displayed some exemplary gaming skills and helped his team secure the third position at the Fire Asia All-Stars. He represented India at the SEA Indonesia in 2019. He also won the Brawler Bash that took place recently.

#9 VRC1000

Part of the group that runs the Nawabzaade Youtube channel, he won the coveted Free Fire Indian Championship 2020 with his team. VRC 1000 is an essential player who helped secure the team's victory.

#10 ABJonty

AB Jonty (Instagram)

An extremely popular eSports player and content creator, Ajay, who runs a Youtube channel under the name Jonty Gaming, has a whopping 1.46 million subscribers on Youtube. He is also ranked as one of the best Indian Free Fire players!

