Top 10 Best Fortnite Players: 2020 Edition

A list of top 10 best Fortnite players in 2020 (Image Credits: Dexetro)

Fortnite's popularity has gone up in recent times thanks to Epic's prowess and a wholesome community made up of numerous players, streamers and content creators.

However, the game's massive growth wouldn't have been possible without some of its best Fortnite players who've contributed countless hours to the game, rolling out content and educational commentaries. Some of them have also been directly responsible for introducing improved features in the game.

On that note, here is a list of the top ten best Fortnite players who have changed the game for better.

Ten best Fortnite players:

10) TSM Myth

Myth during a live stream (Image Credits:Wealthy Person.com)

Myth is considered one of the most OG players in Fortnite. The young TSM prodigy started streaming on Twitch and had a compact fan base. His popularity went up after Fortnite released and he quickly mastered the game during its early days.

He is one of the first players to crank up 90's in the game. Some believe it is Myth who originally invented the method (to score a 90). It is for this reason that he gets a spot in our list of the top 10 best Fortnite players.

9) Ninja

Ninja during an eSports tournament (Image Credits: Wired)

Popular Fortnite streamer and content creator Ninja 'Tyler' Blevins is also among some of the few OG Fortnite players. At one point, Ninja was among the most followed streamer in Twitch till he moved to Mixerr, a streaming platform owned by Microsoft, a year ago.

Ninja has been one of the most influential players in Fortnite and has partnered popular celebrities like Drake and Marshmello. He also ranks among the top 10 Fortnite Youtubers with a whopping 23.6 million subscribers.

However, given his underperformances in multiple competitive tournaments and cash Cups in recent times, Ninja may be past his prime.

8) Clix

Fortnite Pro 'Clix' ranks #8 in the Top 10 best Fortnite players list (Image Credits: ESportsJunkie)

At just 14 years of age, Clix has made more than $190,000 from the Fortnite competitive scene. The Fortnite pro has made a name for himself as one of the most 'mechanically' gifted players.

Not only did he qualify for the Fortnite World Cup event twice, in Week 9, he did so on his own. His performance and style of game-play in the World Cup indicates that he prefers to ride solo. Clix shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

7) Mitr0

Fortnite Pro "Mitr0" (Image Credits:Esports fast)

Counted among the top ten best Fortnite players in the world, Mitr0 made a brand name for himself by displaying his dominance in the Fortnite World Cup alongside Mongraal.

There aren't many who can keep up with Mongraal's flashy builds and god-like tactics. However, Mitr0 proved to be a worthy duo bagging more than 20 kills along with his partner in the World Cup.

6) Tfue

Fortnite Pro 'Tfue' during a livestream (Image Credits: Dotesports)

Those who are even remotely aware of the streamer know his content isn't exactly 'child-proof'. Turner 'Tfue' Tenny has been undoubtedly one of the best Fortnite players ever since the existence of the game.

With numerous high-kill games and victories to his name, Tfue was at one point known as the undefeated king of 'Competitive Fortnite'. The streamer has recently gained a ton of popularity for dominating cash cups and tournaments alongside his controller duo 'Scoped'.

5) SypherPK

SypherPK playing with Ninja during a live stream (Image Credits: ProGuides)

While Sypher isn't a hardcore competitive player, he is a well-known and highly respected member in the Fortnite community. Easily one of the OG players, Sypher was notoriously titled 'King of traps' for scheming up trap towers in an instant during the early days of Fortnite.

Sypher is also among the top 10 Fortnite youtubers, leading a revolution of sorts with his video titled "We need to talk about Fortnite". Many believe his video was directly responsible for a ton of positive changes that Epic implemented in an update that followed shortly after his clip. Here is his video that amassed over four million views on Youtube.

WATCH: SypherPk's 'We need to talk about Fortnite' commentary

The streamer has also been popular for his educational commentaries series, where he helps players improve in the game among other things.

4) NickEh30

NickEh30 during a recording session (Image Credits: Dotesports)

Hailing from Canada, Fortnite pro NickEh30 is among the top Fortnite players in the world, primarily due to his editing skills and overall control of builds during early Fortnite games.

NickEh30 has also been known for his family-friendly streams. Initially, the Fortnite pro started streaming on Youtube, amassing over 50,000 viewers, but switched to Twitch a little while ago.

3) Bugha

Fortnite Pro 'Bugha' during the Fortnite World Cup (Image Credits: Innovation Village)

The 17-year-old became an overnight sensation after he won the first-ever Fortnite World Cup in 2019. Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf bagged $3 million in the Fortnite Solo finals and walked out the venue with his new 'Champion' title.

Ever since his grand victory at the World Cup, the young Fortnite pro has added a horde of followers to his socials and has secured a name for himself in the Fortnite community.

2) Dakotaz

Fortnite Pro 'Dakotaz' during a livestream (Image Credits: GINX Esports TV)

The legend who popularised the phrase "We hit those" is among one of the top snipers in Fortnite.

Dakotaz has been a part of the Fortnite community ever since it has existed. His streams and videos started to get noticed due to his unique style of sniping, hitting shots that leaves people wondering if he is hacking.

1) MrSavageM

MrSavageM at an event (Image Credits: Dot Esports)

SavageM, who hails from Norway, is easily among the top EU players out there and has made a name for himself in the Fortnite competitive scene after a series of victories. Savage is also known for playing Fortnite on the highest sensitivity possible.

His popularity picked up after he excelled in the Fortnite World Cup. His use of a particular utility item won him a Fortnite World Cup game.

WATCH: Smoke Grenade clip at 2:04

Fans dubbed his gameplay as '1000 IQ play'. Needless to say, this left fans and spectators speechless.

Since then the Fortnite pro has made a brand name for himself with his unpredictable style of game-play and ingenious strategies.