Top 10 Best Fortnite skins that ever existed!

Fortnite Best skins list.

If you have been around the Fortnite community long enough, you'd know how difficult it is to pick the best Fortnite skins for your locker.

Every season as Fortnite moves forward, a whole new bunch of Fortnite skins make their way into the game. The list just keeps growing, which is why it may be challenging to sort the best Fortnite skins.

There are many parameters to measure what makes a skin 'good.' Right from the colour combination, aesthetic appeal, character model design, and pricing, all play an essential role in helping a skin qualify as 'Fit to buy'.

Fortunately, we have curated a list of 10 best Fortnite skins that you need to keep an eye out for. Without further ado, let us have a look.

10) Raven

Raven Fortnite skin

Last seen: 03/12/2020

Rarity: Legendary/Gold

Price: 2000 vBucks.

Raven is arguably one of the best Fortnite skins if you prefer dark-themed skins. The skin was released during Season 3, when the game was only in its initial stages.

Purple glowing eyes along with a hooded outfit that features feathers all over it is enough to scare your opponents away simply. The skin also features an iron cage themed back bling that enforces the same colour combination as the skin itself.

9) Survival Specialist

Survival Specialist Fortnite skin

Last seen:02/10/2020

Rarity: Rare/Blue

Price: 1200 vBucks.

Nothing says 'I am a hardcore sweat' quite like this skin does. Anyone who has been playing Fortnite long enough can confirm the fact that 'Survival Specialist' could be one of the sweatiest Fortnite skins to have ever existed, right next to the soccer sweats.

The skin only retails for 1200 vbucks and has a whole soldier vibe going on with it. For only $12, we believe this skin is quite a steal, and hence it makes it to our Fortnite best skins list.

8) Dazzle

Dazzle Fortnite skin

Last Seen:10/23/2019

Rarity: Rare/Blue

Price:1200 vBucks.

Dazzle is a rare Fortnite outfit from the Hyper set. The bright orange along with a funky headband just screams 'Fortnite' all the way. The skin's description reads: "The dominator of Dusty Depot"; a Fortnite POI that is now long gone.

If Dusty was one of your favourite spots to land, Dazzle can easily be the best souvenir you could get that has a direct connection with the Depot. The skin itself has now become quite rare, having not made a return to the item shop in over 90 days.

7) Royale Bomber

Royale Bomber Fortnite skin

Last Seen: N/A

Rarity: Epic/Purple

Price: N/A.

The first piece of information on the skin came into the market as an 'accidental leak'.

However, it took the Fortnite community by storm. Everyone wanted to know if the skin was a part of a promotional or it was merely another item-shop addition. It was quickly revealed that making a PS4 Console purchase gave a code that could be redeemed on Epic's website.

The unique character model, along with the standard Fortnite Battle Royale colours on the skin, makes it a 'Must-have' on any best Fortnite skins list out there.

6) Hime

Hime Fortnite skin

Last Seen:10/05/2019

Rarity: Legendary/Gold

Price:2000 vBucks.

The female version of the 'Samurai' skin set was released in 2018. Everything about the skin, from the face mask that closely resembles a cat, to the abundant royal blue on her body gear fits the skin impeccably.

The skin is available in two different variants, one with the mask on and one without, which makes it worth its $20 price tag.

5) Heidi

Heidi Fortnite skin

Last Seen:09/25/2019

Rarity: Epic/Purple

Price:1500 vBucks.

The Heidi Fortnite skin is an epic outfit that was released as a part of the 'Oktoberfest' theme. The Oktoberfest is held annually in the Bavarian region of Munich in Germany, and is a 16- to 18-day folk festival.

The character model style and the outfit that Heidi rocks are quite reminiscent of the traditional outfit that people dress in during the Oktoberfest. The skin has now been on the cross-hairs of many players due to it being infrequent. Heidi has not returned to the item shop in a long time.

4) Fallen Love Ranger

Fallen Love Ranger Fortnite skin

Last Seen: 14th February 2020

Rarity: Legendary

Price: $19.99.

Part of the Royale Hearts set, the Fallen Love Ranger was first released on 15th February 2019. The skin was a standard 'Dark/Evil' version of the original 'Love Ranger' outfit which is also a legendary in-game skin.

The Fallen Love Ranger uses a dark purple colour combination along with an incredibly stylish set of wings that come with the bundle. The bundle allows you to complete a set of challenges for claiming 2000 vBucks in-game, making it worth every penny quite literally!

3) Wonder

Wonder | Best Fortnite skins #3

Last Seen: Promotional Item

Rarity: Epic

Price: N/A.

Wonder is an outfit that was included with every purchase of HONOR 20 Series device. This was similar to promotions like Galaxy, IKONIK and the HONOR Guard outfit.

The combination of vibrant colours along with the 'Limited' tag simply makes it one of the best Fortnite skins to run in-game.

2) Catastrophe

Catastrophe Fortnite skin

Last Seen:04/05/2020

Rarity: Rare/Blue

Price:1200 vBucks.

Part of the HazCat set, Catastrophe is a cat which is involved in bio-hazardous activity, awaiting some form of a nuclear meltdown. The character's vest displays the word 'TOXIC' on it, which makes trolling in-game more fun.

The Catastrophe skin is also easily one of the most detailed skins to have ever existed in-game.

1) Omega

Omega Fortnite skin

If there were a skin in-game that would sell like hot-cakes if it ever made its way into the Fortnite item shop, it would be the one and only "Omega".

Omega was the tier 100 Battle pass skin in season 4. However, there is an interesting fact that most new players do not know. To fully unlock the 'Omega' gear, you'd have to reach level 85, which was no easy task in Season 4 given most of the player base was new.

Only a handful of players were able to reach the required level to unlock the skin and run it in-game in its full glory; making it one the best Fortnite skins to have ever existed.