Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is among the most popular battle royale titles in India, and has helped countless players establish a career in the gaming industry. A budding gamer will require guidance and must continuously learn new skills and battle tactics to improve their game. Following a YouTuber whose content suits their taste is one of the best ways to progress in this regard.

However, with an abundance of content creators available on YouTube, it can be hard to decide which ones to follow. To help them out, we have listed the top 10 BGMI content creators on YouTube that are loved by the Indian audience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

The top 10 BGMI content creators on YouTube

10) Omega

Sahil Jakhar, aka Omega, is one of the most renowned personalities in the BGMI community. He is a member of Team SouL, and some have labeled him as the best in-game leader (IGL) in India.

Apart from his esports career, he also streams his gameplay on YouTube. Saahil joined in 2020 and has received more than 275K subscribers from 386 videos.

9) LoLzZz Gaming

Yash Thacker owns the channel LolzZz, which has over 1.38M subscribers and 2.3K videos. He is known for setting a record of eliminating 40 enemies in a single classic match. Thus, you can learn a lot from him if you have an aggressive playstyle in BGMI.

In his early gaming days, Yash used to play PUBG on an emulator. Later, when Battlegrounds Mobile India took over, he shifted to mobile gaming.

8) Snax Gaming

Raj Verma is another prominent figure in the Battlegrounds Mobile India community. He is best known for his relentless sprays and clever battle tactics. By following his content on YouTube, you can significantly improve your said skills.

His first video landed on YouTube in 2020, and he has uploaded 594 videos since then, which, in turn, have earned him 1.57 million subscribers.

7) Payal Gaming

Payal Dhare is an inspiration for countless female gamers who wish to make an Esports career. She is among the most sought-after BGMI content creators on YouTube, where her first video landed in 2019. Further, as she continued to upload skilful gameplays on her channel, Payal Gaming, she rose to fame, gaining 3.26M subscribers.

Moreover, Payal often collaborates with numerous other renowned personalities of the gaming community on her channel, delivering entertaining content.

6) Antaryami Gaming

Rishabh Verma owns the channel Antaryami Gaming. He is one of many veterans of BGMI who showcase their skilful gameplay on YouTube. Rishabh has a talent for making his audience laugh with his commentary. Consequently, his channel has a whopping 4.07M subscribers and has 1.9K videos.

5) Sc0ut

Tanmay Singh, aka Scout, is known for his skilful use of M416 + 6x laser spray and DMRs. His channel, sc0ut, has a subscription count of 4.84 million and has over 1.2K videos. He also streams games like Valorant, Sea of Thieves, and COD on his channel. Apart from all this, he is also a member of Team XSpark. Additionally, it is said that Scout is one of the richest esports athletes in the country.

4) Jonathan Gaming

Jonathan Amaral is another professional esports athlete and beloved content creator of BGMI. At present, he is arguably the best BGMI player in India. Many players look up to him when it comes to learning from a YouTuber.

His channel, Jonathan Gaming, has 5.42M subscribers with 416 uploaded videos, where you will see him stream Battlegrounds Mobile India, Valorant, and other games.

3) MortaL

Naman Mathur, in-game name SOUL MörtãL, is the face of BGMI in India. He is one of the esports athletes who has uplifted the genre of battle royale titles. Naman has created the famous clan, Team SouL, and is a co-owner of S8UL esports. His kind nature and aggressive gameplay have given him a huge fanbase.

He created his YouTube account, MortaL, in 2013, but uploaded his first video in 2017. He has an astounding subscriber count of 7.01 million on his channel and has uploaded over 1.8K videos.

2) Dynamo Gaming

Aaditya Sawant is arguably the best sniper in the BGMI community. Even after years of streaming videos on YouTube, he does not fail to mesmerize his audience with his new content. You can learn various dynamics of the game from this experienced and talented esports athlete.

Dynamo joined YouTube in July 2010, but began uploading his videos in 2015, where he would play BF3, DOTA 2, and many other games. He has garnered over 9.99M subscribers on his channel, Dynamo, and has uploaded nearly 2.1K videos.

1) CarryisLive

Ajey Nagar, widely known as Carryminati, owns the channel CarryisLive. His content goes beyong gaming videos to roasts, rap videos, and vlogs. Ajey is considered one of the most successful YouTubers in India. He creates funny and interactive content that engrosses his viewers.

His gaming channel, CarryisLive, has over 12M subscribers. Furthermore, he maintains one more channel: Carryminati, which has a whopping 40.2M subscribers.

