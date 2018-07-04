Top 10 CSGO Aces of all time

What is an Ace?

CS:GO is a team game. But when one single player takes it upon himself to annihilate the entirety of the enemy team on his own, magic happens. That player becomes a hero, a legend, an ace. Do it at the right moment, one can be immortalized forever. It was difficult choosing just 10 aces among the several, maybe hundreds, that are out there. It must be noted that only games in official tournaments have been considered. Aces by pro players in twitch stream will not be considered neither will be online qualifiers for any events.

Aces are the greatest personal achievement one can attain in a single game. Every single enemy player killed by one single person. Easy as it may sound, scoring an ace in a professional game is immensely difficult as rarely do all 5 players of a team stick close by together for them to die to a single enemy. However that does not stop players from overcoming all odds and expectations and getting 5 kills in the same round. Throughout the history of CS:GO there have been some amazing aces. Be it 5 straight head-shots or 5 tactically placed kills, aces are a thing of beauty. Let's count down the top 10 aces in professional CS:GO history.

But before that, let's take a look at some honorable mentions.

1. Shox vs Virtus Pro - Shox goes absolute crazy in banana as he wipes down 4 Virtus Pro players rushing him head on, having already taken down the 5th man early on. Hitting two no-scopes Shox caps off a perfect ace with the AWP in close range.

2. Pyth vs G2 at ECS Season 1 - Standing in for NiP at the tournament, Pyth went absolute crazy in this round. On Eco, thus having only a P250, Pyth kills one man and recovers an AK-47 and then proceeds to pick off all 4 enemies single handedly to win the round 1v5.

3. Dupreeh vs Faze at IEM katowice 2017 - During the best of 5 Grand Finals of the IEM Katowice 2017, Astralis was one map down against Faze and desperately needed to win the next to keep themselves in fighting shape. Forced to eco Dupreeh went crazy with the deagle as he hit 3 consecutive killing shots on Faze members and picked off the other two as well to win Astralis the round.

4. Coldzera vs BIG at PGL Krakow 2017 - The Brazillian legend made this memorable play at the PGL Major Krakow 2017. Up against BIG on Inferno, SK were the favorites but BIG had been upsetting stronger teams left and right throughout the tournament. As BIG looked to take A site through Arch, they ran into the wrong man as Coldzera picked off every single one of them and won the round.

10. Olofmeister vs Na'Vi at ESL One Katowice 2015.

The then best player in the world, Olofmeister had already earned a reputation of being excellent on the Tec-9. So much so, that the community had lovingly named him "Tec9meister". Olof proved why he merited that nickname when he plowed down the entire Na'Vi team with just a Tec-9 and armor.

On the B site of Overpass, time was running out for Fnatic as they rushed into B site. However, disaster awaited them as Na'Vi picked off every Fnatic member one by one except Olofmeister. Already with one kill in the bag, Olof went on to pick up every single kill and win the round for Fnatic completing a 1v4 clutch along with his ace just as the timer ran out.

The Tec-9 might not be as powerful as it used to be back in the day, it certainly left it's mark on the game, much thanks to Olofmeister. Watch the ace below: