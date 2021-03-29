Top 20 Clan Names for PUBG Mobile in 2021

With realistic graphics and immersive sound effects, PUBG Mobile is one of the best Battle Royale games on the market. Its popularity can be seen in the sheer number of mobile gamers worldwide participating in the PUBG Mobile Esports tournaments.

PUBG Mobile can be played solo or in a group. Players can make their own squad and invite friends to enjoy thrilling Battle Royale matches. They can also take part in other modes offered by the game. After forming their own squad, players often search for an appropriate Clan Name.

Clan Names are unique, and players like to make it stylish to stand out in the crowd and grab attention. While some players like to keep their names simple, others prefer names to be decorated with symbols to make them look fancier.

Android and iOS keyboards might not have the symbols or fonts that players might be looking for. Players can check out a handful of websites to customize their Clan Names. Players can also earn clan points by completing daily challenges with their clan.

Image via RP Information (YouTube)

To change the Clan Name, head over to the Clan Shop and purchase a Clan Rename Card. Then enter the name of choice on the dialogue box that appears. Players have the option to change their Clan Name every 60 days.

Also read: Top 50 stylish and creative names for PUBG Mobile

Top 20 clan names for PUBG Mobile

These are twenty clan names that PUBG Mobile players can use:

1. ⫷Ƥส🅲ifi͢͢͢er𝓼⫸

Advertisement

2. Ocean𝖘 F𐍉u𝖗

3. Bʀokəŋ’Aŋgəls

4. 山ση∂єя 山σмєη

5. 『ֆɨʟɛռȶ°ӄɨʟʟɛʀs』

6. ɪɴ𝕖𝖛itⱥ多ℓ𝕖 Cℓⱥn❥

7. Hɘʌɗʜʋŋtɘʀs

8. 𒆜𝓥𝓮𝔁𝓸𝓻𝓹𝓱𝓲𝓾𝓼𒆜

9. ℭ𝔩𝔞𝔫 ℜ𝔞𝔫𝔤𝔢𝔯𝔰₡Ł𝔄҉𝔑҉

10. 𐐚lac𝕜 𝒜ℝrows꧂

11. 𒅒Ŧerminators

12. ⦉Va℘𝔢 Gø∂s⦊

13. R𝕖𝓃𝕖gad𝕖s

14. ᶻØᴍ多ie Cสni多us

15. Ⲙutant ฿𐍉ys

16. Hell RaᎥ§e𝕣s

17. ᚛SקeℓℓbìŇde𝓻s᚜

18. ༒☬ĐàŔĸツCÀMPERS☬☆

19. 𝔗𝔥𝔞𝔫𝔨𝔣𝔲𝔩 𝔗𝔥𝔢𝔞𝔯𝔱𝔦𝔰

20. Bum𝓫le𝓫ees

Also read: Best stylish name generators with symbols for PUBG Mobile and Free Fire