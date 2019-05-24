×
Top 3 Alternatives Battle Royale Games For PUBG Mobile in 2019

Rohit Jaswal
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
8   //    24 May 2019, 12:03 IST

Top 3 Alternatives Battle Royale Games For PUBG Mobile
Top 3 Alternatives Battle Royale Games For PUBG Mobile

Last few months have all been about just Battle Royale games in the gaming industry. With the launch of PUBG Mobile, the whole face of the gaming community has changed in India alone. Various tournaments and Esports teams have evolved very quickly in India. Now more and more people are getting to know that there are various carrier options in gaming too. PUBG Mobile can be now seen in almost most of the smartphone users. But if you want some alternative Battle Royal Games to play then here are a few choices.


#1 Garena Free Fire

After PUBG Mobile, this game is one of the most played battle royale games in India. It is based on 50 players playing on an island for the ultimate win. It also has a very good realistic graphics engine and also can be played on low-end devices without any major lags.

A player can choose to play solo, duo or with his squad as it supports in-game voice chat features too. It has various guns, vehicles, and items present in the game. It also has an option for looting supply drops with better body armour and guns. A player can also buy a Royal Pass in Garena Free Fire for better clothes and weapon skins.

#2 Cyber Hunter

Another next-generation Battle Royale game which has gained popularity with its good game elements. It has many new types of parkour integrated movements by which your in-game experience becomes more enriched. It has various special skills like optical camouflage, quantum barriers and fire support is also available in the game.

Many natural explorations are also added in the game like waterfalls, desert temples, and many relics. 

Though the developers say that there are more improvements coming in the game. There are various new features like gliding, rolling and climbing available in the game. Many PUBG Mobile streamers have also started to stream this game too.

#3 Call Of Duty: Mobile

Now, coming to the game which is going to give a very tough competition to PUBG Mobile's reign is Call Of Duty Mobile. There is no shortage of Call Of Duty fans in India. And when it is going to release a battle royale version of Call Of Duty. It is going to a huge impact on a number of PUBG players in India and worldwide.

It was available for beta testing and from what we see the game is going to be one of the best modern-day battle royale games out there. Call Of Duty franchise is now ready to rule the mobile segment too. As the game is going to be very well optimized for devices across the world. Though the game is still not available on Play Store for open downloads. But when it becomes available, which is going to be very soon it will be a treat to every gamer.






,

Tags:
Leisure Reading PUBG Mobile Call of Duty Mobile
