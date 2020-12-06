Top 3 Among Us mods that players should try

Mods make Among Us even more fun than it already is.

There are several mods for the game that change many different aspects. However, mods that give players an extra advantage over others aren't advisable. Cheating to gain an unfair advantage makes the game experience worse for everyone playing. As such, any mods that give players an unfair advantage are not recommended.

Top 3 Among Us Mods

#1 Character Skin Mod

This fan-made mod adds different skins that players can use in the game. When it comes to skins, the free skins in-game aren't that great. Even with the premium options, the choices aren't that elaborate. So a skin mod might help spice up the game's look.

The best place to obtain free skin mods is Gamebanana. There are a lot of skin mods available on the site, so interested players must check it out.

Advertisement

#2 Among Us Proximity Chat

This mod is more of a utility feature that enhances the gameplay experience and results in very funny instances in the game. The proximity chat mod allows players to talk to anyone who's in their vicinity. This allows two impostors to plan their game on the fly and dominate the battlefield. It also allows crewmates to hatch plans to weed out the impostors as well.

Among Us with proximity chat Pt 2 pic.twitter.com/I10nqgqZVu — 5up (@5uppps) November 8, 2020

#3 The mourning pet

Players will again need to head over to Gamebanana to obtain this mod. It affects the mini pets in-game. If and when a player using this mod gets killed, the mini pet sits down and cries in that spot. It's a fun mod to use to show off in any Among Us game. It is worth noting though that it is somewhat sad to see the little pet crying.