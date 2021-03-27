Top 3 baby Pokemon introduced in Johto

Baby Pokemon are pocket monsters that are at their lowest possible stage of evolution. They have appeared in the Pokemon anime several times and have also become a well-received feature of the franchise's games.

In the games, most baby Pokemon are only obtainable through breeding. However, there a few exceptions where they simply end up being gifted to a player.

There usually aren't a lot of infant Pokemon introduced with each generation, though there is some close competition between deciding which ones are best.

With that being said, here are the top three baby Pokemon introduced in Johto.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

What are the three best baby Pokemon introduced in Johto?

#3 - Pichu

The first evolution of Pikachu, Pichu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pichu became an instant hit with fans of Pokemon, primarily because it is the first evolution of the ever-popular Pikachu. The Electric-type baby Pokemon evolves into Pikachu once it gains experience, though that's only if it has a high enough level of friendship with its trainer.

Its cute appearance, as well as its connection with one of the most popular Pokemon of all time, has earned this baby Pocket Monster a place on this list.

#2 - Togepi

Togepi in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When it comes to the cutest baby Pokemon introduced in Johto, Togepi is easily close to the top. When Togepi was introduced in Generation II, it was originally a Normal-type. It was changed to be a Fairy-type from the Generation VI games.

Togepi has a powerful final evolution in Togekiss and is one of the featured Pokemon used by Misty in the anime.

#1 - Elekid

Elekid in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another infant Electric-type Pokemon that premiered in the Johto region. Elekid is the first evolution of Electabuzz and ultimately Electivire. Apart from being the first stage in a line of highly sought-after evolutions, Elekid has proven itself to be a useful Pokemon during its appearances in the anime.

One of Ash Ketchum's rivals, Paul, uses an Elekid in his first battle against the series protagonist and his Pikachu. Surprisingly, even though his Pikachu is in its second evolution, Ash only manages to tie the battle against Elekid.

This Baby Pokemon takes the number one spot on the list for its power, evolutionary potential, and the roles it has played in the anime.

