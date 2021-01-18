Fortnite has had a long history, especially when it comes to limited-time modes making their way in and out of the game’s playlist.

While not every LTM that the 100-man island has seen was able to retain its popularity, there were a select few that fans could never get enough of. Not only were these modes a “great refresh” from the monotony that would lay upon fans after playing regular game modes, but they also proved to be a great means to practice before hopping into the more serious playlists.

Here are some of the best Limited time modes that Fortnite has ever seen.

Top 3 LTMs in Fortnite that need to return

50 v 50

50 v 50 was the first LTM in Fortnite (Image Credits: Epic Games)

Initially announced during the 2017 Game Awards, 50 v 50 was Fortnite’s first LTM took the community by storm. The mode followed a simple structure where instead of 100-players dropping separately, the lobby would be divided into half with 50 players on each side.

50 v 50 picked up quickly in terms of popularity after a horde of content creators demonstrated how the game mode could be much more fun than your regular playlists.

Watch: 50 v 50 mode in Fortnite.

Infinity Gauntlet

Infinity Gauntlet in Fortnite Season 4 (Image Credits: BigFoltz on YT)

Perhaps one of the first cross-over LTM’s to have made their way into Fortnite, Infinity Gauntlet was an LTM introduced in Season 4 of Chapter 1.

The thrilling solo LTM had a simple yet gripping concept where Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet would drop on the island at random locations. Players who were able to pick it up would turn into the Marvel Supervillain himself.

The gauntlet would equip players with four abilities that would include them flying (temporarily), a power-packed punch that were capable of eliminating players in a jiffy, and a power blast that would deal damage upon striking the enemy.

Watch: Lachlan plays Infinity Gauntlet LTM in Fortnite.

According to Fortnite Gamepedia, the LTM was Marvel x Fortnite collaboration started due to a phone call between them. Their ideations quickly turned into reality spawning the first ever Marvel LTM in Fortnite.

Floor is Lava

Fortnite Floor is Lava LTM (Image Credits: Epic Games)

Recently, The Floor is Lava regained a ton of popularity. Thanks to Greg's Floor is a lava tournament that gave players a chance to revisit the popular game mode and brought along with it tons of free rewards for players who won.

The Floor is lava LTM and challenged players to stay above the rising lava on the island. The only way to survive is either to find higher ground, mountain tops or build sky bases and stay on them. It's safe to say the tournament was not enough and Fortnite fans wouldn't mind if the LTM returned as a permanent mode in-game.