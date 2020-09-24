Top 3 Easter Eggs in COD history

The Call of Duty franchise is most-known for its arcade-style of shooter that blends competitive play with a casual atmosphere. However, at the core, COD is an FPS that focuses on the wittier side of multiplayer shooters. With this focus in place, the developers of each title often include some quirky secrets within their game.

These secrets are most commonly referred to as 'Easter Eggs'. Although, we're not talking the Zombies version of this, that's an article for a different day. For now, we're talking about Easter Eggs within multiplayer that require players to perform some steps to complete. Here are our picks for the top three Easter Eggs in COD history.

3 best Easter Eggs in COD history

#3 - Activision mini-game - Black Ops 2

Image via Activision

The first COD Easter Egg on the classic Black Ops map Nuketown, this one was a real creative idea. In order to complete it, players needed to shoot the head off of every mannequin on the map. Once that was done, you unlocked the ability to play classic Activision-created mini-games on the giant Nuketown Population Board.

#2 - Move Mason - Black Ops 1

Image via Activision

The first major Easter Egg in COD, Treyarch really went all out here. Within the Black Ops 1 title screen, players took the point of view of Mason, one of the characters from the Campaign. What was cool about this was that you could move Mason's arms and legs. So much so, that by pressing the fire and trigger buttons enough, you could actually free yourself from the chair you were in.

You could then move around the area and even access a computer that contained additional secrets such as the Dead Ops Arcade Zombies map.

#1 - Mannequin Nightmare - Black Ops 3

Image via Activision

It seems like Treyarch just implements the best COD Easter Eggs. For this process, players needed to once again shoot the arms off of every mannequin of the Nuketown map within Black Ops 3. Once you accomplished that, the mannequins would spring to life and start following you around the map when you're not looking at them. This was truly creepy and exciting all at the same time.