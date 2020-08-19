Top 3 female Free Fire streamers

The gaming industry has primarily been male-dominated so far, but there are plenty of talented female streamers who are stepping into the world of video gaming. Free Fire is one game that is as loved by female players as it is by their male counterparts. Hence, it should come as no surprise that three extremely-talented female streamers have dedicated their channels solely to the gameplay videos of this game. In this article, we take a look at these content creators.

Top three female Free Fire streamers

Sooneeta: 2.32m subscribers

Sooneeta (Image Credits: Sooneeta, Youtube)

Sooneeta Thapa Magar, who goes by the name Sooneeta on her YouTube channel, is perhaps the most popular Garena Free Fire female streamer, with over two million subscribers. She dedicatedly plays the game and is undoubtedly very efficient at it. She is from Nepal, but her videos do have a little bit of Hindi as she knows the language. Her knowledge and skills in Free Fire can definitely take on the best of the best.

BlackPink Gaming: 465k subscribers

BlackPink Gaming (Image Credits: BlackPink Gaming, Youtube)

A lot of people have the misconception that girls who love pink can’t play games very well. Well, Miss Diya, who runs the channel BlackPink Gaming, is not only a fan of the colour, but can also kick a lot of butts in Garena Free Fire. With 465k subscribers, Diya, has a decent fan following who love her streams. The Indian is also hugely dexterous at the game.

BONG GIRL BITHI: 46.8k subscribers

Bong Girl Bithi (Image Credits: BONG GIRL BITHI, Youtube)

Bithi Mondal, or Bong Girl Bithi, is a rising star in the world of YouTube streaming and Garena Free Fire. She has 46.8k subscribers so far, and will get a lot more love for her fun gameplay videos. Not much is known about Bithi, apart from the fact that she loves Free Fire and spends most of her time playing the game.