After the launch of Lexa, the Anime girl in Chapter 2, Season 5 of Fortnite, a whole new possibility of anime crossovers in Fortnite opens up.

we gettin Mando and some Genshin in @FortniteGame now boisssss hahahahha pic.twitter.com/btfFv76m95 — GunHoFoSho (@GunHoFoSho) December 2, 2020

Players can unlock Lexa by reaching level 73 of the current battle pass. The character comes with her own custom emotes and outfits but what about other anime characters? Is there a possibility of the popular ones coming to the game?

While there is no official word on any anime crossovers as yet, Lexa's addition opens up speculation about future collaborations.

Possible Fortnite anime crossovers

#1 Naruto

"I will be the Hokage and that is my Ninja way." Those who've watched Naruto definitely remember these lines that the little blonde kid in the orange outfit utters. Given the popularity of Naruto, the jinchuriki of the nine tails making it onto Fortnite island would be a massive event.

(Concept)



Fortnite x Naruto

Avec un skin Naruto réactif et faire 6 kills pour être en phase finale

Pour ou contre ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EczO0RRumf — MARSHALL (@Marshall_YTB) May 19, 2020

Advertisement

The tweet above is concept art by a fan that features Naruto in his regular mode and then the nine tails chakra mode. It'll be really interesting to see how this skin functions in-game if at all it does.

#2 Pokemon

Although there was a small Pikachu skin feature way back in 2018 in Fortnite, a full Pokemon bundle never really made its way to the game. There was a proper Pikachu skin with the Pokemon-themed pickaxe. It even had a lighting trail with it.

At this point though, since already done before it wouldn't be too hard for Fortnite to make it happen once again.

#3 Dragonball Series

Advertisement

The Dragonball series, i.e. Z, GT, and Super, is another popular anime which is watched by a lot of people around the globe. Seeing this come to Fortnite would also be a huge event. It could add to the hype that Fortnite is already seeing.

Designed a Dragonball-inspired @FortniteGame skin because I'm a huge nerd. Still getting used to new tablet so silly little things like this are going to be the majority of my work for a while! pic.twitter.com/k3IxvF8zZc — ryai (@RyaiArt) November 9, 2018

Although this fan art has been around since 2018, if the community presses enough, Fortnite could actually make it into a skin.

Fortnite has been listening to the community of late, and maybe they'd listen to requests for more anime characters to be added to the game.