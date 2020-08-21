Top 3 Free Fire diamond top-up websites

Diamonds, which are the in-game currency of Free Fire, are absolutely essential if you want to have an improved gaming experience. These diamonds can be used to buy the unique characters and bundles that the game offers. These characters, with their distinct abilities and skills, can really help you maximise the fun of Free Fire and might even give you the edge you need to win your next battle royale.

So where can you get these diamonds? Here are the top 3 websites which you can use to get some Free Fire diamonds.

Top 3 Free Fire diamonds top-up websites

3) CodaShop

Codashop (Image credits: ULTIMATE VERSION, Youtube)

Codashop is a great website to get Free Fire diamonds. All you have to do is visit the website, enter your player ID, select the number of diamonds you want to purchase and then complete the payment.

Codashop gives a decent number of payment options, and customers buying diamonds for the first time through Paytm wallet or UPI can get a special cashback offer of up to Rs. 300.

2) Games Kharido

Games Kharido (Image credits: Garena Free Fire, Facebook)

A site that has been specifically set up for Indian users of Garena Free Fire, Games Kharido allows you to buy as many in-game diamonds as you need. You simply need to input your player ID and finish the purchase for the diamonds to be credited to your game.

Games Kharido has a great standing offer for any player buying diamonds through Paytm - you get 100% bonus diamonds for absolutely free!

1) MooGold

MooGold (Image credits: Moo Gold, Facebook)

MooGold is another amazing website that allows you to buy Free Fire diamond top-ups for your gameplay. You can simply visit their website, fill in your player ID and in-game nickname or character name and then complete the payment.

MooGold also credits bonus diamonds into your account no matter your payment method, which is a great deal that you must not miss out on!