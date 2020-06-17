Top 3 graphics cards under Rs 20000 for PUBG PC

PUBG PC has over 350 thousand online concurrent players.

Here is a list of some of the best graphics cards under Rs 20000 for PUBG PC.

Best GPU under Rs 20000 for PUBG PC

PUBG PC was launched back in 2017 and its creator, Brendan Greene, is considered one of the pioneers of the battle royale genre. The game, which was developed by PUBG Corporation- a subsidiary of Bluehole Studios- became the biggest gaming sensation of the decade and continues to be played to this day.

With that in mind, a decent graphics card is one of the most critical components of any gaming rig. We have, therefore, taken the liberty to compile a list of graphics cards below the range of Rs 20,000 that players can use for PUBG PC.

Best Graphics Cards under Rs 20,000 for PUBG PC

#1 GEFORCE GTX 1660 Super

GTX 1660 Super (Picture Courtesy: Gigabyte)

The GTX 1660 Super is one of the best graphics cards that players can find in this range and it usually costs somewhere between Rs 18000 and Rs 20000.

This graphics card was launched in October 2019. It has a base frequency of 1530 MHz and consumes 125W of power. It also has 6 GB of GDDR6 memory.

#2 GEFORCE GTX 1660

GTX 1660 (Picture Courtesy: Gigabyte)

The GTX 1660, which came out in March last year, is another brilliant card that players can purchase under Rs 20000. Like the GTX 1660 Super, this card also has a base frequency of 1530 MHz and consumes 120W of power.

It possesses 6 GB of GDDR6 memory but has a slower memory speed when compared to the 1660 Super.

#3 AMD Radeon RX 590

Radeon RX 590 (Picture Courtesy: Gigabyte)

The RX 590, which was released in November 2018, is a remarkable graphics card from the AMD Radeon series.

This card consumes 185W of power- which is higher than the other cards on this list- and has a base frequency of 1469 MHz. It also has 8 GB of GDDR5 memory and boasts a performance level similar to that of the newer 5500 XT.