For years, almost every Nintendo gaming system has come bundled with a 3D Mario game. The video game company has consistently aimed for groundbreaking innovations and top-tier quality with each new entry. Throughout the decades, we've witnessed numerous Mario titles being released, each introducing something unique. While it began as a 2D platformer, the series truly excelled when it transitioned into the world of 3D.

That said, we explore five 3D Mario games that are considered the best among the franchise's offerings.

Top 5 3D Mario games that redefined the genre

5) Super Mario 64

The very first game to implement 3D mechanics in the Mario franchise, Super Mario 64, is a phenomenon in the history of gaming. Not only did this title pioneer a new path for the franchise, but it also innovated the genre. It featured a semi-open world design with free-flowing movement, all while staying true to the classic Mario formula, earning it legendary status.

The influence of Super Mario 64 can be felt to this day. Its dynamic camera system and 360-degree analog control inspired various mechanics in modern games. SM64 has an active presence in the speedrunning community. The current record time is 1 hour 36 minutes by an American player named Weegee, who claimed the spot by beating Twitch streamer Cheese’s impressive 1-hour 37-second record.

4) Super Mario Galaxy 2

While Super Mario 64 laid the groundwork for 3D Mario games, it was the Galaxy games that launched it into orbit, literally. Super Mario Galaxy 2 massively increased the scale of Mario levels, as this time, the setting was not only limited to the Mushroom Kingdom but the whole universe.

Each level takes place in various galaxies, introducing unique mechanics. Galaxy 2 also featured many new power-ups, such as Rainbow Star, which turns Mario invisible, and Launch Star, which lets him travel between galaxies. Super Mario Galaxy 2 was one of the best-selling games on its contemporary console, the Wii.

3) Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey is among the best games that the Nintendo Switch has offered. Odyssey is the twentieth entry in the mainline Mario games and it has everything a Mario fan can ever hope for. Taking inspiration from both 64 and Galaxy, the game allows players to roam the open-world levels, travel to various magical worlds, and discover their secrets.

Continuing the tradition of Mario 64, Odyssey has also spawned a very active and competitive speedrunning scene. Odyssey introduced many new features, including a ‘possession’ mechanic through a new character, Cappy, a sentient cap that can be flung at enemies to possess them temporarily. Using this mechanic, players can make Mario pose and play as Goombas, Koopas, and a dinosaur.

2) Super Mario Galaxy

The very first 3D Mario game for the Wii, Super Mario Galaxy, broke all the boundaries for the franchise as it showed that the developers didn't need to be bound to the Mushroom Kingdom for the setting of Mario games. SMG was the first 3D Mario game that was set completely in space, with each map featuring different galaxies and planets as levels.

Super Mario Galaxy introduced many new sci-fi-themed concepts and mechanics, such as the gravity-inspired level where the flow of gravity would determine whether Mario would run on the floor or ceiling. Overall, SMG was a grand success both critically and commercially.

Considered one of the best games to ever come out on Wii, Super Mario Galaxy is truly a certified gem in the world of 3D Mario games. It was also the first Nintendo title to win the BAFTA Award for Best Game.

1) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is the ultimate upgrade to Super Mario 3D World for the Nintendo Switch. It was announced back on September 3, 2020, during the Super Mario Bros 35th Anniversary Direct. To this day, the community can’t stop gushing over how great this is—not just as a port but also as the best 3D Mario game ever crafted.

Back in 2013, Nintendo dropped the original Super Mario 3D World on the Wii U as a sequel to Super Mario 3D Land for the 3DS. Fans loved it, but when they brought it over to the Switch, it was on a whole new level of awesome. They spruced up the visuals, polished the gameplay, and tossed in some fresh power-ups—and let's not forget about that colossal, fiery Bowser!