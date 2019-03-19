Top 5 Action Games to play on PC and PS4 in 2019 after Devil May Cry 5

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15 // 19 Mar 2019, 00:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

NieR automata

So you just finished Devil May Cry 5 for the third time and can't seem to get enough of it? Don't worry, there are a lot of good hacks and slash action games out there that might just be able to satisfy your taste bud for this incredibly stylish genre of games.

Sadly this genre has been long forgotten in this era of MMO RPGs and looter shooters but there are few games that still sick to being an old school linear beat the up game.

Here are 5 of such games that are the very best this genre has to offer in 2019.

#5 God Of War 3 remastered (PS4)

God of war 3

Before he was a Father of a Boi, Kratos was a very angry god who slaughtered (because killing would be an understatement) other gods of his realm for revenge and redemption which he probably never got.

Even though 2018's re-imagining of the God Of War is now considered the best God of War game till date, I personally still love God Of War 3 for what it was.

And that was a fast-paced hack and slash action game with stunning visuals, sleek combat, interesting level designs, and clever puzzle design and an okayish story which I never really cared about.

What really stood out above all was God of War 3's pacing which was just perfect for a game.

It wasn't very big nor small and the game ended when it was supposed to be.

Advertisement

It's not like the new God Of War doesn't do all the above but it lost some key features of the game which I personally loved and what I believe made the game stand out.

For those who haven't played it yet, God Of War 3 Remastered is out now on the PS4.

The game has a Metacritic score of 81/100.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement