Top 5 most aesthetically-pleasing vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077

No matter what kind of a game it is, it's bound to feature cars if based in a city.

Despite Cyberpunk 2077 being set in the future, there is a good deal of cars featured. These vehicles form the primary mode of transport in any open-world game set in the modern ages.

There are different kinds of cars available, ranging from regular to sports to supercars.

Top five most aesthetically pleasing cars in Cyberpunk 2077

If a car isn't fast, it definitely should look good. For a good deal of players, speed and handling aren't as important as power.

#1 - PORSCHE 911 II (930) TURBO

The Porsche 911 classic gets a new life in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The Porsche 911 II (930) Turbo is a sports car featured in the game. It is based on the version launched in 1974. The vehicle is customized to represent Johnny Silverhands band, "Samurai," in Cyberpunk 2077.

#2 - HERERRA OUTLAW GTS

The Herrera Outlaw GTS is probably one of the few limousines featured in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The Herrera Outlaw GTS is a limousine that also doubles up as a hypercar. Limousines are meant to be luxurious and elegant, but then again, what's elegance without speed? Manufactured in Spain, this is probably one of the few cars still handcrafted in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe.

#3 - QUADRA TURBO-R V-TECH

The Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech is the car being featured on some Cyberpunk 2077 covers and is probably one of the most popular ones in-game (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech has quickly earned the tag of the hottest muscle car in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. It's an upgraded version of the Quadra Turbo-R. Manufactured in Detroit, this beast is the most iconic vehicle designed by Quadra.

#4 - VILLEFORT ALVARADO V4F 570 DELEGATE

The Villefort Alvarado is an executive car in Cyberpunk 2077, based on the looks of a Rolls Royce (Image via CD Projekt RED)

This car is an exotic coupe featured in Cyberpunk 2077. The Villefort Alvarado is meant for cruising rather than being a daily drive. The vehicle handles really well, despite its wide frame, but needs a fair amount of maintenance.

#5 - CHEVILLON THRAX 388 JEFFERSON

This is another mid-ranged luxury limousine used by the managerial class in Night City (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The Chevillion Thrax 388 Jefferson is a car suitable for the managerial class of Night City. It is loosely based on a Rolls Royce, by the looks of the front grille. It's probably the safest car on this list, thanks to its armor plating, which allows the vehicle to escape unscathed through a minefield.

