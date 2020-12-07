Top 5 Among Us fan art

Among Us has one of the most massive online communities on the internet. These days, people have been coming out with amazing fan art for the game.

The popularity of any game is measured not only by player activity but also by the number of people willing to take time out of their day and create fanart for it. This helps making the game even more than it already is.

Top 5 Among Us fan arts

#1 Purple is next

This Among Us fan art shows the true nature of the impostor as the bloodthirsty alien. The ripped suit indicates that the impostor has finally revealed themselves and is moving in for the kill as purple watches their death close in on them.

#2 A crewmate was ejected

Entry for an Among Us art collab on discord UwU

I tried out a new shading style and I kinda like lol. I’m gonna play around with it a little more ✨💖 tell me what y’all think of it pic.twitter.com/17kvZomA5u — Em (@rosexberryy) November 7, 2020

This fan art shows the eviction of an innocent crewmate in Among Us. The ejected crewmate shows her true form as a human astronaut as white, red, and cyan helplessly watch while regretting their blunder. The ejected crewmate looks blissful even in death, probably relieved about the fact that the impostor didn't get to her.

#3 Now that's a creepy impostor

This Among Us fan art was dedicated to 5upp. The art shows a very creepy black crewmate showing their true colors as the impostor with tentacles and a knife. The impostor also sports a bloody suit indicating that the impostor scored a few kills before revealing their true form.

#4 Behold the Powerpuff Girls

Image via deviantart.com (Blueheart -2k5)

This fan art probably shows the most epic crossover in the history of Among Us. For every millennial child, Power Puff Girls was probably one of the cartoons which everyone watched. The astronauts dressed in the Power Puff girls attire look pretty cute and invoke a sense of nostalgia in the viewer. No impostor stands a chance with these three in the game, unless, they're the impostors themselves.

#5 Goku

This fan art depicts an Among Us astronaut dressed up as Kakarot. This is another crossover that would go very well with the community. Having Kakarot on the ship would mean that everyone is safe because Goku can Kamehameha anyone into oblivion.