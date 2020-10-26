Top 5 Among Us Streamers to watch in 2020

Placed 12th with a total number of 1,646,318,000+ views on Twitch according to TwitchStats, Among Us has definitely become one of the most popular games to stream in 2020. Placed above games like Apex Legends and PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds, Among Us has attracted a slew of Twitch celebrities to stream the game for their viewers.

To add to this growth, US House candidate, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, announced that she'll be streaming Among Us on Twitch to raise awareness about voting. So far, the congresswoman's streams on Twitch have been thoroughly entertaining with appearances from guests like HasanAbi and Pokimane.

Top 5 Among Us streamers to watch

#1 - xQc

Felix "xQc" Lengyel, is a former Overwatch professional player for the Dallas Fuel. Having made appearances for Team Canada at the Overwatch World Cup in 2017, 2018, and 2019, xQc is now a full time streamer on Twitch and is signed with Luminosity Gaming as a content creator.

👀 Need some inspiration? Look at xQc his numbers! According to data from TwitchMetrics, xQc racked up a mind-blowing 16.9 million hours watched on Twitch in the last 30 days. He was already the biggest on Twitch but Among Us made him even bigger. pic.twitter.com/L4vBAylC2V — Adshot.io (@Adshot_io) October 5, 2020

Among Us has helped xQc cement his place as one of the top streamers on the platform, with TwitchMetrics reporting the streamer racking up 16.9 millions hours watched on Twitch.

However, recently, xQc announced that he'll be taking a break from Among Us because of "people clipping his reactions when he got frustrated".

Advertisement

Corpse Husband

The newest YouTube sensation, Corpse Husband has managed to rack up more than 26.5 million views from only three Among Us videos on his YouTube channel.

With more than 3.4 million subscribers, Corpse Husband made a name for himself by working his way around to a win even after admitting that he's the imposter in the first place.

Disguised Toast

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang originally became popular with his Hearthstone streams. However, his burst of fame came in 2020 as a terrific player of Among Us. Disguised Toast is known for streaming Among Us daily on his Facebook Gaming channel.

Advertisement

The burst of popularity has helped Toast so much so that he has had the opportunity to stream collabs with popular personalities like Ninja, PewDiePie, and others. The highlights to his collab stream with PewDiePie was recently trending globally at the second spot on YouTube Gaming.

HasanAbi

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker is a political commentator who streams on Twitch with a follower count of over 622,000. HasanAbi has also been a part of AOC's Among Us streams to raise awareness about voting.

Hasan's Among Us streams are extremely entertaining and engaging with his Among Us streams averaging at more than 500,000 viewers each.

Pokimane

Imane "Pokimane" Anys, doesn't need any introduction. Already a popular personality on Twitch and YouTube, Pokimane's entry in Among Us has seen her collaborating with some of the biggest personalities on the platform like PewDiePie and Ninja.

Advertisement

With more than 6.1 million followers on Twitch and 5.8 million subscribers on YouTube, Pokimane is arguably one of the most watched Among Us streamers on the planet.