The Dota 2 community thrives on its professional circuit and its fans. Dota 2 is likewise known especially for its multi-million dollar prize pool tournaments, The International, towering above all as the annual Holy Grail for all Dota 2 professionals.

The insight provided by certain analysts before the beginning of a match is often invaluable, as they have immense knowledge about drafts and gameplans. They also provide expert analysis on how the game will progress.

Top 5 Analysts in Dota 2 Professional Circuit

5) Kyle "melonzzz" Freedman

Kyle "melonzzz" Freedman, better known by his first name Kyle, is a former Dota 2 professional and one of the most well-known analysts on the Dota 2 professional circuit. He is an excellent player with almost 9000 MMR and has consistently provided some excellent insights into the drafts and picks of different pro matches in the recent past. He was also present in the analyst panel of the recently concluded Dota 2 WePlay AniMajor.

4) Brian "BananaSlammaJamma" Canavan

BananaSlammaJamma, or as the community likes to call him, BSJ, is a very respected figure in the Dota 2 community. He is a former player and content creator for Team Liquid and an esteemed analyst. His understanding of the game is paralleled by very few.

He also imparts his knowledge about the game in his youtube channel, where he teaches the beginners some farming patterns or more tidbits about the game to help them improve.

3) Andrew "Jenkins" Jenkins

Jenkins is a Dota 2 professional player, caster, analyst and content creator. He is known for his quirky personality and entertaining content.

Jenkins regularly uploads videos to his YouTube channel showing his viewers niche tips and tricks. Some of these tricks end up being bugs or glitches, which are patched out of Dota 2 by Valve. In the recently concluded AniMajor, he was a part of the analyst panel, and viewers certainly enjoyed his witty remarks about some of the games and its picks.

2) Kevin "Purge" Godec

Kevin "Purge" Godec is a content creator, streamer and analyst who has been in the Dota 2 professional circuit for a long time. He has been in the analyst panel for more than one Dota 2 International.

His in-depth knowledge and performance of certain players along with his post-match analysis are all top notch. His guides are also very beginner friendly which helps newer players to get into the game easily.

1) Kurtis "Aui_2000" Ling

Kurtis "Aui_2000" Ling, commonly known as Aui is a TI champion with the North Dota 2 American giants, Evil Geniuses. He is on of the best analysts of the game.

He has this quirky side which made him pick Techies in The International against CDEC, which is also reflected in his cheeky way of talking and analyzing drafts.

He is beyond doubt the best player to get into the analyst panel, and having such an illustrated player in the panel is extremely entertaining and educational for the fans who get to know about Dota 2 from a professional's point of view.

Edited by Gautham Balaji