Top 5 Android games like COD Mobile (2022)

Call of Duty: Mobile (COD Mobile) is one of the best free-to-play shooters on Android and iOS. The game offers an immersive gaming experience that features high-octane action. Moreover, players can enjoy the different variants of famous multiplayer maps from other Call of Duty titles like Modern Warfare, Black Ops, BO 2, and more.

Apart from multiplayer combat, gamers get multiple sub-modes for battle royale matches. Players can also customize and use different weapons in the game. In addition, there are numerous in-game features like operator skills, scorestreaks, battle royale classes, and unique weapon blueprints across several modes.

COD Mobile: Best alternatives in Google Play Store to try in 2022

1) Free Fire MAX

Garena Free Fire MAX is the enhanced version of Free Fire. It was launched with the sole purpose of providing the fans with better graphic quality in comparison to Free Fire.

There are many features like character abilities, pet skills, upgradable weapons, et cetera that users would love. In addition to the features, Free Fire MAX also has multiple modes and maps like COD Mobile.

2) PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is among the most famous Battle Royale games in the Google Play Store. It is immensely loved for the realistic gameplay with excellent game physics and gun mechanics. The permanent and temporary modes across multiple maps in PUBG Mobile make it a decent alternative for COD Mobile.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India as per the government guidelines. Indian readers are advised to avoid downloading or playing the game.

3) Modern Combat 5

Gameloft's Modern Combat 5 offers multiple campaigns in an FPS setting similar to COD Mobile's MP mode. Users can enjoy various modes while playing the different roles in the story mode.

4) PUBG: New State

PUBG Universe's latest title, "PUBG: New State," is a futuristic BR shooter that allows players to try several gadgets while being in a match.

Players can spot several similarities with PUBG Mobile, but many added animations and VFX enhance the immersiveness of the gameplay. Moreover, PUBG New State's high-end compatibility makes it a direct competitor of COD Mobile.

5) Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Serving as a prequel to Final Fantasy VII, FFVII: The First Soldier is a unique battle royale shooter with various RPG-like elements. Users can summon monsters in a match or use several power-ups or spells.

Players can use guns and swords against their opponents, which makes FFVII: The First Soldier pretty unique in its own way.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

