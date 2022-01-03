Top 5 Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite (2022)

PUBG Mobile Lite is among the most popular low-end Android battle royale games. It was introduced to provide PUBG fans with an authentic battlefield experience using minimal resources, as the game is compatible with even 2 GB RAM devices.

However, if players own better devices, they can choose other smartphone alternatives. There are many features that PUBG Mobile Lite lacks, which could leave fans disinterested. Moreover, 2 GB RAM Androids also face internal memory issues due to low ROM.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Best battle royale alternatives in Google Play Store

1) ScarFall - The Royale Combat

ScarFall - The Royale Combat is quite similar to PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via XSQUADS Tech Private Limited)

Most 2 GB RAM devices come with 16 GB ROM these days, which is why the "low internal memory" pop-up. Hence, users must replace PUBG Mobile Lite with a game like ScarFall - The Royale Combat. It takes up less space on phones while providing a similar gaming experience.

Download here

2) Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile features an immersive FPS gameplay (Image via Activision)

COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are incomparable and cater to the different fanbases. However, the former is a suitable option if users own a fancy device and want to enjoy the high-octane multiplayer FPS experience.

There is a similar BR game mode in COD Mobile like PUBG Mobile Lite, but with additional features.

Download here

3) Free Fire

Garena Free Fire, perhaps the most popular BR title today (Image via Garena)

Garena Free Fire might be a direct competitor to PUBG Mobile Lite but has many in-game features that make it more popular. Gamers can enjoy modes for characters and pets while unlocking plenty of collectibles.

They can also go for Garena Free Fire MAX to enjoy better graphics.

Download here

4) PUBG Mobile/BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India came out last year (Image via Krafton)

PUBG Mobile and its regional variants like BGMI are appropriate alternatives for PUBG Mobile Lite.

The former often serves as an upgrade with similar graphics but better quality and a more diversified variety of modes and skins.

PUBG Mobile: Here

5) PUBG New State

Players can download PUBG New State to get a futuristic BR experience (Image via PUBG New State)

PUBG New State is a recent addition to the famous franchise. Its gameplay is quite similar to PUBG Mobile and its lite version but with additional features.

These additions include gadgets, animations, VFX, HUD, etc. However, players need to own a higher-end device belonging to the upper mid-range for a better experience.

Download here.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer