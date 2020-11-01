Game development is one of the most high-pressure tightrope acts in all of modern entertainment as gamers are a particularly passionate bunch. AAA studios and publishers compete for supremacy with each new release, and the industry is one of the most competitive in the world.

Games now have ridiculously large budgets for marketing and have full-fledged campaigns reserved for entertainment, just like movies. Therefore, there can be a huge amount of fanfare preceding the most anticipated release.

However, it can also get extremely difficult for studios and publishers to deliver on sky-high expectations and maintain the reputation that they have garnered over the years. This is why delays are extremely commonplace in gaming as each title requires a certain level of attention to detail and care in development.

These are some of the most highly anticipated games that have been delayed, owing to a variety of different reasons.

Top 5 most anticipated games that have been delayed

5) Destruction AllStars

Originally slated to be one of the PS5's launch titles, Destruction AllStars looked to slot itself right alongside giants such as Fortnite and Rocket League. Featuring a similarly whimsical yet intense style of play that fans have come to love over the years, Destruction AllStars did a fair enough job at attracting eyeballs.

However, Sony announced that Lucid Games' Destruction AllStars will not be releasing alongside the PS5 in November and will instead be pushed back to February.

However, the good news is that the game will be available for free for 2 months on PlayStation Plus. While it may not have been a system seller for the PS5 at launch, it could very well be the next big thing if it catches on like so many games of its ilk have.

4) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Quarantine

Rainbow Six: Siege is one of Ubisoft's most innovative titles in years snd has not only been a favorite of the casual gaming audience but also of competitive players.

Rainbow Six: Siege was completely unprecedented as it turned out to be much better than it first seemed upon launch. The game gradually picked up steam and eventually became what can be considered Ubisoft's best releases in years. The publisher has also managed to retain its audience with constant support and content drops every now and then.

When news broke of a sequel to Rainbow Six: Seige called Quarantine, fans were overjoyed. However, in a recent development, the release of Rainbow Six: Quarantine has been pushed back from its initially planned release date of 2020.

3) Halo Infinite

Fans had expected Halo Infinite to be a launch title for the Xbox Series X, which was a safe bet as Halo is one of the flagship franchises of the Xbox. However, it looks like Master Chief will not be leading the Xbox camp come launch as 343 and Microsoft have formally announced that the game will come out in 2021.

What could perhaps be a major system-seller that could get a younger generation into Halo has now been pushed back to a later release date, and some wonder how that will impact the Xbox Series X's sales.

Halo Infinite is one of the most highly anticipated games as fans desperately want the franchise to regain its former glory.

While fan reaction has been divided when it comes to what has been revealed about the game up until now, it could all change with the release of the game.

2) Far Cry 6

The Far Cry series has managed to garner an extremely devoted fanbase that holds the games in high regard.

The next entry's release has a tonne of expectations leading up to it as actor Giancarlo Esposito is set to star in the game as the lead antagonist. The villains in the Far Cry series have a rarified air about them as much of the marketing of the game seems to revolve around them.

The release was originally planned for February but it is now slated for release after Q1 in 2021.

1) Cyberpunk 2077

Undoubtedly the most high-profile release of 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 has seen yet another delay in its release date. The game has been in development for a while and was slated for a release in the summer of 2020.

However, the release date was pushed back several times. It was initially set for release on November 19th but the release has been pushed back for another 21 days to December 10th after the game has "gone gold".

While a certain section of the fanbase remains firmly supportive of CD Projekt Red's decision to deliver a more polished experience with a delay in release, others haven't taken too kindly to the delay.